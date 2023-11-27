Redefining Lakeside Leisure: Lake.com Platform Opens Doors for Property Owners

Lakeside property owners now have a specialized platform for listing vacation rentals.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / Lake Inc. today announces the pre-launch of its online platform, Lake, where families can book vacations, family reunions, and time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Lake is unique because the platform will feature most of its vacation rental properties within 15 minutes of a lake. It offers a new way for nature lovers and adventurers to book vacations by the water to make memories with those they love.

According to Allied Market Research, the global vacation rentals market is valued at nearly $80 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $315 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2031.

More than half of vacation rentals are in resort and rural areas such as Lake Tahoe and Lake Placid, exceeding properties in urban, suburban, small towns, and other areas, leaving a lot of properties vacant outside peak season.

"We know that vacation homeowners leave properties unoccupied 350 days per year when they could earn money. Likewise, vacationers lack an easy way to rent a cottage or cabin to create unforgettable memories," says David Ciccarelli, CEO at Lake. "At Lake, we want to reunite family and friends to enjoy experiences that happen only at the lake. By booking a lakeside home, families and groups of friends will have a vacation they can look forward to."

Features and benefits of Lake include:

Browse cabins, cottages, and homes that are within 15 minutes of a lake

Search by location and amenity such as chef's kitchen, fire pit, or diving board

Read reviews from previous guests

Book online easily and securely

Property owners, known as hosts, can immediately list vacation rental properties starting today, with free and paid options.

About Lake

Based in Toronto, ON, Lake Inc. is entering the vacation rental industry with its innovative online platform, Lake.com. Specializing in lakeside properties, Lake.com offers a unique solution for both property owners and vacationers seeking the serenity and beauty of lakefront destinations. The platform boasts a selection of cabins, cottages, and homes, all within 15 minutes of a lake, catering to families and groups seeking memorable lakeside experiences. With a mission to bring people closer to nature and create lasting memories, Lake.com provides a user-friendly interface for easy searching, booking, and reviewing properties, ensuring a seamless and secure vacation booking process. Property owners, or hosts, benefit from the platform's visibility and reach, gaining an opportunity to monetize their underutilized properties while offering a variety of vacation experiences to guests featured in more than 100 travel guides. As the vacation rental market expands, Lake.com positions itself as a leader in the niche segment of lakeside rentals, contributing to the growing $80 billion industry with its unique focus and commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit https://www.lake.com.

