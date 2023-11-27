Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2023) - Marriani Clothing, a luxury fashion label, has announced its next collection with its flagship item being the "Man Woman Person Leather Pants." This comes as the company's second announcement this year with the first being the official, full-scale relaunch.





Flagship item for next collection: Man, Woman, Person leather pants | Courtesy of Marriani Clothing

As Marriani Clothing gears up for their next launch, the brand hopes to continue working on new designs that appeal to a broad range of individuals. The brand distinguishes itself through its focus on thoughtful outfits and proportions and by challenging conventional fashion norms. Marriani Clothing always seeks to provide wearers with pieces that are not only eco-friendly but also thematic in the stories they aim to convey. With this flagship item, founder Antoine Reed notes that there was inspiration taken from the symbolism and culture of Noongar, an Australian Aboriginal language. Even the product's name of "Man, Woman, Person Leather Pants" all come from this language.

Reed goes on to say, "When we first sought out to create this item, we wanted to make sure we created something with narrative, style, and utility. Even the simple phrase of 'man, woman, person' resonates immensely with our ethos here at Marriani as we believe in the core essence of 'People,' of all of us who are just trying to find and lead fulfilling lives."

Beyond this philosophy, the company emphasizes that it took time to focus on what type of pants they wanted to create and how to achieve that look. Marriani weighed out the pros and cons of today's designs. Rather than stay stuck in the past or become hyper trendy, Marriani found a happy middle ground with a relaxed fit via the American biker silhouette.

"We'll have an interesting selection of colors to choose from as well as functional 3D pockets tailored specifically to this classic structure," Reed adds. "We hope that this product will be a wardrobe staple for years to come."

Marriani emphasizes high-quality craftsmanship with a focus on custom design. The brand is committed to cut-and-sew techniques by taking custom measurements and sourcing fabrics and hardware specifically for each garment. The company's ultimate goal is to offer more than just clothing; it seeks to provide an investment in one's personal style. By combining high-end pieces with everyday items and by providing evergreen and sustainable fashion, Marriani promotes the creation of a one-of-a-kind look and actively encourages customers to step outside of their comfort zone.

ABOUT MARRIANI CLOTHING

Marriani Clothing's collections feature a range of styles and silhouettes, from edgy streetwear to elegant evening wear, all designed to make a statement. The brand's signature style includes dramatic silhouettes, unexpected textures, and bold prints, all carefully crafted to create a cohesive look that is both fashion-forward and wearable. Founded by Antoine Reed, the brand is known for its use of high-quality materials, innovative designs, and attention to detail, resulting in clothing that is both stylish and functional.

In addition to its unique designs, Marriani Clothing is committed to sustainability, using eco-friendly materials and ethical production methods to minimize its environmental impact. The brand's focus on sustainability extends to its packaging, which is made from recycled materials and can be easily recycled or repurposed.

