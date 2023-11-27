Maleyat Group Signs an Exclusive Agreement with MCG Introduction Services SCA Regulated Company to Introduce Clients in the MENA Region

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / Maleyat Group (PTY) LTD, a leading online trading company based and regulated in South Africa, today announced that it had signed an exclusive agreement with MCG Introduction Services, regulated in the United Arab Emirates Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) with license number 20200000150, to introduce clients from the MENA region.

Under the agreement, MCG Introduction Services will become the exclusive partner of Maleyat Group in the MENA region. MCG Introduction Services will be responsible for marketing and selling Maleyat's products and services to local and regional clients.

Maleyat Group is excited to partner with MCG Introduction Services, a well-respected financial services company with a strong track record of success in the MENA region. Maleyat Group believes that this partnership will allow it to reach more clients in the region and provide them with access to its innovative trading platform and products.

"We are delighted to partner with MCG Introduction Services," said Mr. Muhammad Owais, CEO of Maleyat Group. "MCG Introduction Services is a leading financial services company with a strong presence in the MENA region. We are confident that this partnership will allow us to reach more clients in the MENA region and provide them with access to our innovative trading platform and products."

Mostafa Mamdouh Mohamed Ali, CEO of MCG Introduction Services, said, "We are happy to partner with Maleyat, a leading online trading company. Maleyat's platform and products are highly regarded by traders around the world. We believe this partnership will allow us to offer our clients a wider range of financial services and products."

About Maleyat Group

Maleyat Group is a leading online trading company that offers over 15,000 products and services, including forex, precious metals, commodities, indices, shares, and crypto. Maleyat is committed to providing its clients with the best possible trading experience, and it offers a variety of features and benefits, including:

A user-friendly trading platform

Ultra-Fast trade execution

Competitive spreads and commissions

Real-time market data and news

24/5 customer support

Maleyat Group is licensed and regulated by FSCA (Financial Sector Conduct Authority) of South Africa under the registered name MALEYAT GROUP (PTY) LTD. FSP No 51598. Maleyat Group is committed to providing its clients with a safe and secure trading environment.

About MCG Introduction Services SCA

Headquartered in Downtown Boulevard Plaza - Dubai, MCG Introduction Services is regulated by the Emirates Securities And Commodities Authority (SCA) License Number 20200000150. MCG Introduction Services offers a wide range of financial products and services, including investment banking, asset management, and brokerage services. MCG Introduction Services is committed to providing its clients with the highest quality of financial services and products.

Media Contact

Organization: Maleyat Group

Contact Person: Johny Giacaman

Website: https://maleyat.com/

Email: pr@maleyat.com

Contact Number: +971 600 554 433

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates

SOURCE: Maleyat Group

