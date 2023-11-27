Currenso Technologies Ltd: Currenso Announces Official Launch of its Platform with 200x Forex & Crypto Leverage

Currenso, a new 5th generation Forex & cryptocurrency trading platform bringing the most powerful toolset for traders on the market, announces their official launch.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / Currenso Technologies Ltd, a renowned technology leader, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its ground breaking Forex & Crypto Trading Platform with lucrative IB Commission structure programme of up to 80 USD per lot with daily withdrawals.

The world's first pow platform incorporates advanced trading algorithms and user-friendly interfaces, allowing traders to analyse market trends, execute trades, and manage their portfolios with ease. Whether trading Forex or Cryptocurrency, this platform offers a seamless trading experience, backed by powerful technology that ensures swift execution and accurate market analysis.

This innovative platform allows both experienced and novice traders to dive into the world of Forex and Cryptocurrency with confidence and helps them to explore the vast opportunities of the financial markets, offering an array of features like Instant deposits and withdrawals in just 30 seconds, various modes of accounts with leverage up to 1:200, providing support services available via email or WhatsApp.

Inclusive of facilities Currenso is providing Copy Trading option by which novice traders can replicate the strategies of seasoned traders in real-time. This feature allows beginners to learn from experts, while experienced traders can diversify their portfolios and enhance their overall profitability.

"The lunch of the Forex & Crypto Trading Platform is a momentous occasion for traders at Currenso Technologies," said Gourav, Marketing Officer of Currenso Technologies Ltd. "Currenso believe in providing traders with the good tools and resources to maximise their potential in the markets along with extensive market research. Currenso is empowering traders to achieve their financial goals faster and more efficiently than ever before."

Currenso Technologies Ltd is a renowned technology company that specialises in providing innovative solutions for the financial markets. With its disruptive trading platform and cutting-edge technologies, Currenso aims to redefine the trading experience for traders worldwide.

For android users Currenso's app is available on Play-store.

For more enquiries please visit website :- www.Currenso.io

Media Contact

Organization: Currenso Technologies Ltd

Contact Person: Gourav

Website: https://currenso.io

Email: support@currenso.io

Contact Number: +447360276713

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: Currenso Technologies Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/810500/currenso-announces-official-launch-of-its-platform-with-200x-forex-crypto-leverage