SNH Capital Partners: Universal Background Screening Awarded #1 Enterprise Background Screening Firm by HRO Today - 2023

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / HRO Today magazine has named Universal Background Screening the #1 Enterprise Background Screening Firm in HRO Today's 2023 Customer Satisfaction Ratings. This year marks 14 consecutive years, Universal has been recognized as a top screening firm in HRO Today's annual Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Rankings (client-based survey) for Pre-Employment Screening. Universal is the only screening firm being awarded for 14 consecutive years!





HRO Today's survey is the largest and most prestigious award in the pre-employment screening industry. A very important element to this survey is that it is completely based on customer feedback, with over 1,200 HR professionals taking the survey that included 50 background screening providers. The survey measures screening providers in different dimensions with "Quality of Service" weighted most heavily.

Universal Background Screening was voted #1 as the overall enterprise leader and in the category of "Quality of Service".

"Universal is proud to be awarded #1 by HRO's client-based survey, as we are committed to supporting our clients, partners and their candidates/employees, making sure we reduce hiring risk while continuing our focus on providing compliance and excellent client service," said Alan Lasky, a Senior Vice President of Universal Background Screening.

"We all know that the best workforce leads to better outcomes and that means a steady flow of great new hires. Pre-employment screening is a key part of this process. Congratulations to Universal Background Screening for providing great service to their customers," said Elliot Clark, CEO of HRO Today Magazine.

"Keeping with Universal's culture, we will continue to provide our clients and partners exceptional customer service, accuracy and compliance, a culture we believe contributed to Universal consistently earning this accolade," said Alan Lasky.

About Universal Background Screening

Universal Background Screening, an SNH Capital Partners portfolio company, is an industry-leading provider of employment background screening solutions including employment background checks, drug testing, physical exams, and compliance management solutions. Universal's services help clients enhance workplace security, reduce liability, improve stability, and increase productivity and cost savings in their candidate selection and hiring process. Universal was recognized as the #1 Enterprise Background Screening Firm in HRO magazine's Customer Satisfaction Ratings, which also marked the 14th consecutive year that Universal has been recognized as a leader in HRO Today's annual Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Rankings for Pre-Employment Screening. For more information, please visit

https://universalbackground.com. Contact: info@universalbackground.com or 877-263-8033 x4

About HRO Today Magazine

HRO Today is the property of SharedXpertise Media and offers the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the HR industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events, and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers globally with rich, objective, game-changing content. Our No. 1 strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.

Contact Information

