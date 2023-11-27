Anzeige
Montag, 27.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
3-2-1 Kursexplosion – Biotech Wachstumswunder vor großartigen Zahlen?
CCL Industries Inc.: CCL to Hold Investor Day on Wednesday, December 13, 2023

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A)(TSX:CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, will be hosting an Investor Day on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. ET to 1:00 p.m. ET.

The live webcast can be accessed by all interested parties at https://CCLInvestorDay.can.chime.live. For those unable to view the event live, a replay will be available on CCL's website at https://cclind.com/investors/investor-presentations shortly after the event.

ABOUT CCL INDUSTRIES INC.

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 25,300 people operating 205 production facilities in 43 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

For more information, contact:

Sean Washchuk
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
416-756-8526

SOURCE: CCL Industries Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/810448/ccl-to-hold-investor-day-on-wednesday-december-13-2023

