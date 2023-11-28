Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2023) - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) ("ATEX" or the "Company") announces that it has appointed McGovern Hurley LLP of Toronto, Ontario (the "Successor Auditor") as the new auditor of the Company effective November 24, 2023 (the "Effective Date"), replacing DeVisser Gray LLP of Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Former Auditor").

At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor of the Company as of the Effective Date until the close of the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders.

There were no modifications of opinion contained in the Former Auditor's reports on the Company's annual financial statements for the period commencing at the beginning of the two most recently completed financial years and ending on the Effective Date. In addition, there were no "reportable events" (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors and filed on under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.com.

About ATEX

ATEX is exploring the Valeriano Project which is located within the emerging copper gold porphyry mineral belt linking the prolific El Indio High-Sulphidation Belt to the south with the Maricunga Gold Porphyry Belt to the north. This emerging belt, informally referred to as the Link Belt, hosts several copper gold porphyry deposits at various stages of development including, Filo del Sol (Filo Mining), Josemaria (Lundin Mining), Los Helados (NGEX Minerals/JX Nippon), La Fortuna (Teck Resources/Newmont) and El Encierro (Antofagasta/Barrick Gold).

Valeriano hosts a large copper gold porphyry deposit overlain by a near surface oxidized epithermal gold deposit. In 2022, ATEX completed the Company's first limited drill test of the copper gold porphyry system that is now being followed up with campaign of directional drilling to extend the high-grade trend, test new targets and expand the mineralized envelope.

For further information, please contact:

Raymond Jannas,

President and CEO

Email: rjannas@atexresources.com

Ben Pullinger,

Senior Vice President of Exploration and Business Development

Email: bpullinger@atexresources.com

1-647-287-3778

or visit ATEX's website at www.atexresources.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including predictions, projections, and forecasts. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "planning", "expects" or "does not expect", "continues", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "potential", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Although ATEX has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepts

responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

