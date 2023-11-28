Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
3-2-1 Kursexplosion – Biotech Wachstumswunder vor großartigen Zahlen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 576798 | ISIN: US50186Q2021 | Ticker-Symbol: LGLG
Frankfurt
27.11.23
10:13 Uhr
16,000 Euro
-0,300
-1,84 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,90016,40027.11.
PR Newswire
28.11.2023 | 02:06
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LG Electronics: LG TO PRESENT INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS FOR A BETTER LIFE AT CES 2024

To Become a Smart Life Solutions Company, LG is Harnessing AI to Expand and Enhance Living Spaces and Customer Experience

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) invites consumers from around the world to tune in to its LG World Premiere press conference and to come visit its exhibition booth at CES in Las Vegas in January. The press conference, hosted under the theme 'Reinvent your future,' is scheduled to kick off at 08:00 (PST) on January 8, 2024 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

Landscape image of LG for CES 2024

Portrait image of LG for CES 2024

Arriving on stage first, LG CEO William Cho will be announcing the company's key areas of focus for 2024 and beyond. Major topics will include LG's transformation into a Smart Life Solution Company - declared earlier in July, 2023 as Future Vision 2030 - and how it is leveraging AI to expand and enhance both the living space and the customer experience. The LG World Premiere is set to unveil more details of what the vision truly means and promises for the consumers.

The state-of-the-art products unveiled during the press conference will be on show during CES 2024 at LG's booth. Along with impressive displays, jaw-dropping technology installations and entertaining interactive exhibits, visitors can explore and learn more how its innovations will improve lives across various areas, including the home, commercial and mobility.

LG World Premiere will be livestreamed on the LG website and LG Global YouTube channel.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG's four companies - Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions - combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285815/LG_CES_2024_KV_Landscape.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285816/LG_CES_2024_KV_Portrait.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lg-to-present-innovative-solutions-for-a-better-life-at-ces-2024-301998474.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.