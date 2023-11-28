LocaMos Global AG, an emerging name in the technology and blockchain sector, proudly announces the official inauguration of its new headquarters in Zug, Switzerland. This significant milestone marks a crucial juncture in the company's path of growth and development.

Zug, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2023) - LocaMos Global AG is a nascent brand established in recent years, yet it has made a remarkable breakthrough by combining two vital facets within the technology industry: MarTech (Marketing Technology) and Blockchain. MarTech emphasizes utilizing technology to optimize and enhance marketing campaigns, while Blockchain has the potential to transform many sectors through its security and transparency in transactions.

LocaMos Global AG Officially Inaugurates New Headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, Bridging MarTech and Blockchain Innovation

LocaMos Global AG has recently registered its business and established its headquarters at Zug City, renowned as Crypto Valley. This strategic move signifies a pivotal milestone in LocaMos' future development journey, as Zug is considered a hub for Blockchain technology. LocaMos has selected Zug as its primary base in Switzerland with the aim of capitalizing on the favorable environment and collaborating with leading partners in the Blockchain field.

With the new headquarters in Zug City, LocaMos Global AG sets a goal to connect people at physical locations and bring about disruptive marketing solutions for physical businesses such as restaurants, hotels, cafes, and supermarkets. These solutions have the ability to help businesses attract customers and enhance their interactions through unique experiences and high-experiential features.

Looking ahead to 2025, LocaMos Global AG aims to serve 100 million users and 1 million Small to Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in 50 countries and territories worldwide. The company intends to focus on technology and gradually build a close and efficient community between businesses and users. From there, promoting social interaction and real-life connections to balance relationships in both online and offline environments will become a priority.

On the occasion of its company launch, LocaMos Global AG also released its first LocaNFTs collection, consisting of 100 LocaBuilding NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. These NFTs have visually stunning graphics, artistic flair, modern design trends and association with real-world locations, encapsulating significant exploratory value.

By applying LocaMos' technology in conjunction with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications, LocaNFTs brings a 3D booth experience showcasing products built inside the LocaBuilding NFTs. This is a revolution in LocaMos' NFT field, bridging the gap between the online and offline worlds and creating value "Technology for Humanity."

About LocaMos Global AG

LocaMos Global AG commits to applying technology to address real-life challenges. The company offers a range of tools that help attract and engage customers through high-experiential features to support physical businesses, creating smoother business operations and growth.

Since the very beginning inception, LocaMos Global AG has remained striding forward to its operational motto: "Saving marketing costs for businesses" by providing marketing solutions that only require businesses to pay when customers come from the LocaMos platform to make purchases or use services at the business. This operating model ensures conversion value for businesses and benefits for users.

