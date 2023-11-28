Das Instrument 0N6A NL0015000YE1 TME PHARM.CONF.IPO EO-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.11.2023The instrument 0N6A NL0015000YE1 TME PHARM.CONF.IPO EO-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.11.2023Das Instrument SRC AU000000YOJ5 YOJEE LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.11.2023The instrument SRC AU000000YOJ5 YOJEE LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 29.11.2023Das Instrument RGI US7589321071 REGIS CORP. (MINN.) DL-05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.11.2023The instrument RGI US7589321071 REGIS CORP. (MINN.) DL-05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 29.11.2023Das Instrument MO8 JP3926800008 MORINAGA MILK IND. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.11.2023The instrument MO8 JP3926800008 MORINAGA MILK IND. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 29.11.2023Das Instrument K6X AU0000183253 LARVOTTO RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.11.2023The instrument K6X AU0000183253 LARVOTTO RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 29.11.2023Das Instrument JOHB BMG5150J1577 JOHNSON EL.HLDGS HD-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.11.2023The instrument JOHB BMG5150J1577 JOHNSON EL.HLDGS HD-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 29.11.2023