The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 28.11.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 28.11.2023
Aktien
1 US78435P1057 Sezzle Inc.
2 US83367U2050 Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. GDR
3 CA1850534027 Clearmind Medicine Inc.
4 US81577F2083 Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS2723150517 China Construction Bank Corp. [Luxembourg Branch]
2 US91282CJM47 United States of America
3 US91282CJN20 United States of America
4 IE000AXIKJM8 AXA IM MSCI USA Equity PAB UCITS ETF
