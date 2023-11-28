The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 28.11.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 28.11.2023Aktien1 US78435P1057 Sezzle Inc.2 US83367U2050 Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. GDR3 CA1850534027 Clearmind Medicine Inc.4 US81577F2083 Seelos Therapeutics Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 XS2723150517 China Construction Bank Corp. [Luxembourg Branch]2 US91282CJM47 United States of America3 US91282CJN20 United States of America4 IE000AXIKJM8 AXA IM MSCI USA Equity PAB UCITS ETF