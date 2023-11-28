Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.11.2023
Minen-Aktien vor Mega-Hausse: Diese KUPFER-AKTIE bringt spektakuläre Gewinne!
28.11.2023 | 07:34
Brunel International NV: Brunel presents its 2024-2027 Strategy: The Next Level

Amsterdam, 28 November 2023 - Today at its Capital Markets Event, Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global specialist delivering customised project and workforce solutions, will present an update on its strategy and growth plans for the period 2024-2027.

Highlights Strategy Update 2024 - 2027

  • Progress 2021-2023 in line with previous plan
  • Outlook for core markets remains strong
  • Improvement of conversion continues
  • Update on medium term objectives and key metrics to underline ambition

Jilko Andringa, CEO of Brunel International N.V.: "With the strong progress we have made on our five-year plan for 2021-2025, it is now time to provide an update to our goals. Despite challenging circumstances, we are successfully executing the strategy we set in 2021 and are on track to achieve our targets.

The world's goals of energy security and transition to renewables, as well as the ongoing digital transformation are leading to record level investments in our chosen markets. The success of these investments largely depends on the availability of specialists. We are perfectly positioned to support our clients in attracting all the required skills, and at the same time offer unique career opportunities to our specialists.

The slowdown in the offshore wind industry appears to be very temporary. I look forward to my interview with Tom Hopkinson during our capital markets event later today, where Tom will share his view on the short- and medium-term expectations for this market.

These market dynamics give us an opportunity to achieve high single digit revenue and gross profit growth for the years to come. The investments we have made in our organisation and IT/digital infrastructure, supported by disciplined execution and cost control, will help us to increase our conversion ratio.

And most important, our unique culture and the eagerness of all Brunellers will drive us to the next level".

Capital Markets Event and Live Webcast
Today at 15:00 CET Brunel will host a Capital Markets Event at which it will present and discuss the strategy update. You can register to attend or watch the event through a real-time webcast www.brunelinternational.net (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.brunelinternational.net%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cl.van.den.heuvel%40brunel.net%7C7fa7ddd55a27417330b908d8f40e7eec%7C3681f279453b44f08026720f4cb38bda%7C0%7C0%7C637527690448477469%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=Ml6%2F4yMg6JOGRezoGxQrkSPywK0IyrNCnLqW4dm6T4g%3D&reserved=0). The presentations and a replay of the webcast will be made available on our website.

Source: Brunel International NV

Attachment

  • Press Release CMD 2023.pdf (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ed1bb6b5-fcba-472e-8779-cba984373ec7)

