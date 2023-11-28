Regulatory News:

EUROAPI (Paris:EAPI) today announced the appointment of David Seignolle as Chief Operating Officer, succeeding Eric Berger, and Marion Santin as Chief Legal, Compliance, and IP Officer, both joining the company's Executive Committee.

In his new role, David Seignolle will lead the transformation of the Industrial Operations organization, focusing on reinforcing robustness and compliance on the entire end-to-end supply chain whilst bringing relevant innovation and product development to support the company's ambition. He will actively oversee the industrial execution of the strategic review announced on October 9, 2023.

"David brings extensive and international experience in industrial operations, with a particular focus on large transformation of organizations. His expertise will be instrumental in our ambition to adapt the company's operating model in a rapidly evolving environment," said Viviane Monges, EUROAPI's Chief Executive Officer. "David and Marion add great value to our Executive Committee. I also want to use this opportunity to thank Eric for his many contributions to the creation, listing and management of EUROAPI."

David Seignolle, Chief Operating Officer

David Seignolle, a French citizen, joins EUROAPI from Bain Company where he served as Expert Partner in the Healthcare Practice. Prior to this, David spent 6 years at TEVA where he held several positions such as Head of Operations for Teva API in Italy and Mexico, Vice President Global Supply Chain API and Biologics or Site General Manager. David has also served 5 years at McKinsey Company in France and in the US where he was focusing on Pharma Operations after beginning his career in Procurement at Toyota Motor Europe. David has a degree in Mechanical Engineering Industrial Science as well as a postmaster degree in International Procurement Management.

Marion Santin, Chief Legal, Compliance, and IP Officer

Marion Santin, a French citizen, began her career as an associate in law firms, first at Kramer Levin Naftalis Frankel LLP and then at DLA Piper. She then joined Sanofi in 2006, where she first held the position of Industrial Affairs Legal Manager, then Alliances Partnerships Legal Director, Mergers Acquisitions Legal Director before becoming Commercial Operations Legal Director for the legal teams based in Asia, the Middle East, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Marion holds an Advanced Degree in Business Law and a Magistère in Business Law from the University of Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne. Marion is also a member of the Paris Bar.

About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers' and patients' needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies, while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,450 people every day. With strong research and development capabilities and six manufacturing sites all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris; ISIN: FR0014008VX5; ticker: EAPI). Find out more at www.euroapi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

