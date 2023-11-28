DJ Fix Price Group PLC comments on investors' questions about redomiciliation

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price Group PLC comments on investors' questions about redomiciliation 28-Nov-2023 / 09:50 MSK =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fix Price Group PLC comments on investors' questions about redomiciliation 28 November 2023 - Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, "Fix Price", the "Company" or the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, acknowledges that it has received questions and concerns from investors in the context of its upcoming redomiciliation to Kazakhstan. Pursuant thereto, Fix Price confirms the position described in its press release of 9 October 2023, whereby it intends to maintain its current Global Depositary Receipts (GDR) programme and its GDR listing on the London Stock Exchange, Moscow Exchange and the Astana International Exchange following the proposed redomiciliation. The Company confirms that it is not currently planning to buy back or exchange its GDRs. Fix Price is also exploring possible options for paying out dividends to all shareholders, given the current regulatory environment. About FIX PRICE Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly updated assortment of non-food goods, including personal care and household products, and food items at low fixed price points. As of 30 September 2023, Fix Price was operating 6,162 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 30 September 2023, the Company was operating 12 DCs covering 80 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries. In 2022, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 277.6 billion, EBITDA of RUB 54.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS. Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations Contacts Elena Mironova Ekaterina Goncharova ir@fix-price.com pr@fix-price.ru

