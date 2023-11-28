Solar capacity has rapidly grown in the United States, while manufacturing costs have fallen, prompting the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) to predict that PV will generate 14% more electricity than hydroelectric facilities in 2024.From pv magazine USA The EIA's November "Short-Term Energy Outlook" projects that solar will surpass hydroelectric power by 14% in 2024, due to the ongoing growth of utility-scale arrays and small-scale solar plants. According to the American Clean Power's (ACP) quarterly market report, the domestic utility-scale clean energy industry installed 5.55 GW ...

