The investment will boost R&D, accelerate delivery of enterprise solutions, fund global expansion and M&A positioning One Click LCA as the definitive end-to-end sustainability software platform for construction and manufacturing.

One Click LCA, a world-leading decarbonization platform for the construction and manufacturing industries, today announces a €40M investment from PSG Equity ("PSG"), a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their international growth, and InfraVia Capital Partners ("InfraVia"), a leading independent European private equity firm running four investment theses in infrastructure, technology, critical metals and real-estate.

One Click LCA's mission is to power the makers of a zero-carbon future with its powerful, global life-cycle assessment ("LCA"), environmental product declaration ("EPD"), and sustainability solutions. The company connects the full construction value chain, from property portfolio owners to manufacturers, applying a scientific approach to measuring, reporting, and reducing carbon, along with the calculation of other sustainability metrics for projects and products, in the built environment.

The decarbonization platform supports thousands of customers in over 150 countries, including blue-chip enterprises such as Skanska, AECOM, WSP, Foster+Partners, LafargeHolcim and Saint Gobain. The platform includes LCA tools in compliance with over 70 standards and certifications, including LEED, BREEAM, GRESB and other national regulations, with a unique global LCA database.

The platform facilitates analysis of whole-life carbon, LCA and sustainability assessment for buildings, infrastructure, and manufacturing, including early-stage analysis, design optioneering, benchmarking and decarbonization tools. One Click LCA enables manufacturers to generate and publish EPDs digitally for manufactured goods and construction products. It also seamlessly integrates with over 15 of the most widely used BIM software tools, including Autodesk Revit®, Tekla Structures® and Bentley iTwin®.

With PSG and InfraVia's support, One Click LCA will boost investment in R&D and growth, including M&A across construction and manufacturing verticals with the ambition to become the leading end-to-end global sustainability platform for all stakeholders covering carbon, biodiversity, circularity and beyond.

"Climate change is one of the biggest threats facing society. With the global building stock set to double in the next forty years, generating 230 gigatons of embodied carbon, we must critically scale-up action to decarbonize construction and manufacturing," said Panu Pasanen, Founder and CEO of One Click LCA. "We believe our partnership with PSG and InfraVia marks a new phase of growth as we accelerate towards supporting one million users with LCA, EPD and other sustainability software."

"We are delighted to partner with Panu and the One Click LCA team, to support their ambitions to drive international growth and develop new products for the industry," said Dany Rammal, Managing Director, Head of Europe at PSG. "Our operational expertise and track record of growing international software champions, means that we are well placed to help reinforce and strengthen One Click LCA's position as a leading force in the decarbonization of global construction."

Alban Wyniecki, partner at InfraVia added, "As the world commits to carbon neutrality, the opportunity ahead for One Click LCA is massive. InfraVia has been a significant stakeholder of the infrastructure and construction industry through its flagship investment strategy in infrastructure over the past 15 years. Consequently, we are very excited to support Panu and One Click LCA in bringing sustainability to our ecosystem and more generally the broader construction manufacturing industry."

About One Click LCA

One Click LCA is a Helsinki-based tech company decarbonizing construction and manufacturing with world-leading, easy-to-use, and automated LCA to calculate and reduce the environmental impacts of building, infrastructure, and renovation projects as well as construction and other manufactured products. It also enables manufacturers to generate and publish third-party verified EPDs, and allows assessment of circularity, life-cycle cost, and soon also biodiversity. One Click LCA is used in +150 countries. Its decarbonization platform includes a unique global database with +200,000 LCA datasets, and it supports +70 standards and certifications, including LEED, BREEAM, GRESB and other national regulations. One Click LCA was founded in Finland in 2001 and has a team of +170 people across five continents. Learn more at: www.oneclicklca.com

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities, and build strong teams. Having backed more than 130 companies and facilitated over 470 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Madrid, Paris, and Tel Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

One Click LCA is PSG's fourth platform investment in Finland and its twenty-third in Europe.

About InfraVia

InfraVia is a leading independent private equity firm, specialized in real assets and technology investments. InfraVia supports entrepreneurs and companies in their growth and helps them to expand their businesses and transform them into top-tier platforms. Since 2008, InfraVia has raised EUR 12 billion of capital and invested in 50+ companies across Europe. To learn more about InfraVia, visit www.infraviacapital.com/

