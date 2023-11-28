Anzeige
28.11.2023
Procedure for listing shares of AS Infortar

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-11-28 08:46 CET --


In accordance with the documents received, Nasdaq Tallinn started the procedure
for listing the shares of AS Infortar on Baltic Main List. 

The resolutions of the Listing and Surveillance Committee made during the
listing procedure will be published separately. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
