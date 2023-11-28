SHG: Sunset Hospitality Group accelerates its global expansion in the hotel sector with the introduction of Sunset Hotels & Resorts

SHG portfolio to include more than 20 hotels by 2026

Dubai, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), the leading multinational lifestyle hospitality group, is expanding its hotel business with the launch of Sunset Hotels & Resorts, an integrated global business that will encompass the different hotel brands of SHG. The company currently operates 4 hotels in Türkiye, Spain, and Lebanon, and plans to add more locations over the next few years reaching a portfolio of more than 20 hotels and resorts, in exclusive locations around the world by 2026.

In 2021, SHG introduced METT, its flagship hotel brand, with the opening of METT Hotel & Beach Resort Bodrum, Türkiye. Since then, METT has become an outstanding success, being recognized as part of TIME's annual list of the World's Greatest Places and named Favourite New International Hotel by Condé Nast Traveller at the Readers' Choice Awards, among many accolades. SHG has also introduced METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella-Estepona, a 250-room beachfront property in Malaga, Spain, as well as Azure Beach Resort in Lebanon, and Yalikavak Marina Hotel by the Social Living CollectionTM - the SHG brand of boutique hotels delivering local style and experiences, in unique locations around the globe.

SHG also announces the introduction of SOMOS HOTELS, a new hotel brand that will transform how you dine, play, and stay. SOMOS is a blend of lifestyle hotel and members club, designed as a dining, art, and culture hub. A 250-key SOMOS HOTEL will be opening in Bali in 2025. This tropical resort is to be located in buzzing Uluwatu, and will offer diverse dining and social experiences such as co-working spaces, oversized gym facilities, and much more. SOMOS Bali marks the brand's first development around the globe, with ambitious plans for expansion including new locations in Dubai, London, Siem Reap, and Barcelona.

This last quarter of 2023 marks a monumental expansion phase for SHG with the launch of Sunset Hotels & Resorts, which will be operating 5 new hotels in Indonesia, 2 of which will open in the next 6 months. An exciting pipeline of additional hotels are currently in negotiations, with developments in Italy, UK, Bahrain, Indonesia, Montenegro, Spain, Morocco, UAE, and Vietnam.

To champion this new venture, SHG announces the appointment of Jaime Buxo Clos, as CEO of Sunset Hotels & Resorts. Bringing more than 30 years of experience to the role, Jaime and his dedicated global hotel team will spearhead Sunset Hotels & Resorts, and the business will undergo major growth under their leadership.

"I am proud to be a part of such a major milestone for SHG, with the launch of Sunset Hotels & Resorts, which is becoming a key driver of the company's growth. Our journey into hotels began in 2021, and since then our hotel business has grown steadily, with four hotels currently in operations. With the introduction of Sunset Hotels & Resorts, we will be accelerating our expansion into this sector, creating a unique collection of incredible lifestyle hospitality properties around the world.' said Jaime Buxo Clos, CEO of Sunset Hotels & Resorts.

SHG's Chairman and Group CEO, Antonio Gonzalez, emphasizes the Group's commitment to driving its global expansion strategy with Sunset Hotels & Resorts, "SHG's exponential growth is a testament to our commitment to provide extraordinary experiences around the world. In 2023 we have achieved great milestones, with a presence in 16 countries, that ideally position our company for the next phase of growth. We are excited to increase our hotel portfolio with a dedicated hotel team and additional resources, which with no doubt will contribute to SHG's unique lifestyle offering around the world.'







About Sunset Hospitality Group

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) is a leading multinational lifestyle hospitality group, with a wide portfolio encompassing Hotels & Resorts, Restaurants, Beach Clubs, Nightclubs, Fitness Centers, and other lifestyle hospitality offerings.

SHG operates over 50 venues in 16 countries, with a commitment to deliver authentic and diverse hospitality experiences that bring people together, all around the world.

SHG's portfolio includes renowned concepts including METT Hotels & Resorts, Azure Beach, SUSHISAMBA, Drift Beach Club, AURA, DREAM, L'Amo Bistro del Mare, Goldfish, Isola, Raise Fitness & Wellness, and many more.

2023 saw the opening of METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella, Yalikavak Marina Hotel Bodrum, Ammos Ibiza, Azure Beach Marbella, Isola in Bozneika & Marbella, Bar de Lola Marbella, MOTT32 Dubai, Signor Sassi Dubai, Mood Jordan, Raise Marbella, and Santana Bali.

www.sunsethospitality.com

