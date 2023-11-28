Sparc Hydrogen has successfully tested a green hydrogen tech prototype and is now advancing to a pilot plant study near Adelaide, Australia.From pv magazine Australia Sparc Hydrogen, a joint venture involving Sparc Technologies, Fortescue, and the University of Adelaide, has successfully demonstrated its prototype photocatalytic water-splitting reactor at a Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) facility in Newcastle, Australia. The venture aims to advance next-generation green hydrogen technology. An alternative to making green hydrogen via electrolysis, photocatalytic ...

