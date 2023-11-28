An international research team demonstrated that monolithic perovskite-silicon tandem cells do not suffer the same degree of reverse bias degradation that is typically seen in perovskite single junction solar cells under partial shading. They explained that the tandem devices are "protected" by the silicon subcell.Researchers from Princeton University in the United States and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia have tested the reverse-bias stability of monolithic perovskite-silicon tandem cells, comparing their performance to single junction metal halide ...

