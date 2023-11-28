Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Minen-Aktien vor Mega-Hausse: Diese KUPFER-AKTIE bringt spektakuläre Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 555750 | ISIN: DE0005557508 | Ticker-Symbol: DTE
Xetra
28.11.23
09:07 Uhr
21,840 Euro
-0,115
-0,52 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,76021,77009:23
21,77021,77509:23
PR Newswire
28.11.2023 | 09:06
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LotusFlare Teams Up with T-Mobile for Strategic Technology Innovation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LotusFlare announced a strategic technology relationship with T-Mobile to deliver additional business and technical capabilities to T-Mobile wholesale customers using LotusFlare Digital Network Operator® Cloud (DNO Cloud).

LotusFlare logo

LotusFlare DNO Cloud is a fully digital platform providing products and services to help companies operate their businesses efficiently. LotusFlare DNO Cloud is a micro-services-based, cloud-native commerce platform designed from the ground up to take advantage of best-in-class, web-scale technologies.

LotusFlare will develop a solution for T-Mobile to simplify the creation and operation of wireless services for consumer or enterprise brands. T-Mobile's solution, developed by LotusFlare, and leveraging LotusFlare DNO Cloud, will power new customers, driving increased loyalty and engagement of their end-users while creating additional revenue streams.

"LotusFlare is a key collaborator in T-Mobile's efforts to expand our industry-leading wholesale services and bring a fresh perspective to the space," said Dan Thygesen, Senior Vice President of T-Mobile Wholesale and head of T-Mobile's growing wholesale business. "Given their dedication to innovation and cloud-native technology, we are thrilled to team with LotusFlare and bring more solutions to our customers."

"We are delighted to be selected by T-Mobile Wholesale as a strategic technology collaborator. LotusFlare DNO Cloud will help T-Mobile accelerate its market-leading position," said Sam Gadodia, CEO and Co-Founder of LotusFlare. "LotusFlare is thankful for its relationship with T-Mobile and looks forward to helping T-Mobile continue to simplify technology and simplify customer experience."

About LotusFlare
LotusFlare's mission is to design, build and continuously advance a digital commerce and monetization platform that simplifies technology and customer experience to deliver valuable outcomes to enterprises. LotusFlare serves Telekom Austria Group (A1), T-Mobile, Globe Telecom, CelcomDigi, Singtel, GOMO, Digicel, re:do and other leading CSPs. Learn more at lotusflare.com.

LotusFlare News: https://lotusflare.com/news/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lotusflare
Twitter: https://twitter.com/lotus_flare

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1710355/LotusFlare_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2283730/t_mobile_Logo.jpg

T-Mobile logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lotusflare-teams-up-with-t-mobile-for-strategic-technology-innovation-301996698.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.