Normative to Play a Vital Role at COP28: Championing Climate Action and Carbon Insights

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Normative , the world's leading enterprise carbon platform, today announces its attendance and participation at COP28 , the annual United Nations Climate Conference, to champion global climate action.

At COP28 the urgent need for businesses to shift from just complying with mandatory reporting legislation, to actively focusing on reducing emissions will be highlighted. To make real reductions, organizations must collaborate to share high-quality carbon data and learnings. Introducing new solutions making this possible is key to decarbonization.

Normative leadership participates at COP28 as knowledge and scientific partners to policy makers and sustainability leaders. As part of the official Swedish Business Delegation , Normative supports the Swedish government's climate targets by providing actionable carbon insights to enterprises.

Kristian Rönn , CEO and co-founder of Normative, and recognised leader in carbon accounting and climate change mitigation, will be at the forefront of championing climate action by sharing best practices that makes carbon visible for all. At COP28, Rönn wil be a catalyst for enterprise business leaders to successfully reach their climate targets.

"Collaboration - sharing data, insights and learnings - is the best path to decarbonization. No business can tackle this challenge alone. This is why we have launched the Carbon Network, to make carbon visible for everyone by enabling businesses to exchange primary data from suppliers across value chains. COP gives us the chance to kick-start this change."

- Kristian Rönn, CEO and Co-founder of Normative.

Here are some of the sessions Normative will participate in between 1st - 5th December:

World Climate Action Summit, Inauguration : Inauguration of the Swedish Business Pavilion, involving high-level climate discussions on scientific targets.

: Inauguration of the Swedish Business Pavilion, involving high-level climate discussions on scientific targets. World Climate Action Summit : The future of reducing Scope 3 emissions.

: The future of reducing Scope 3 emissions. Finance, ImpactTech & Trade: Value chain emissions in the finance industry - recommendations and pathways.

Normative is an enterprise carbon platform providing a foundation of reliable emissions data for companies like Flying Tiger Copenhagen, Nordea, and The Restaurant Group to plan, implement, and verify the impact of sustainability initiatives. With a carbon accounting engine built on science, a carbon network of supplier data sources, and a team of climate experts, Normative empowers companies to take control of their emissions. Headquartered in Stockholm, Normative aims to accelerate the transition to net zero by partnering with leading climate change organizations including the UN.

