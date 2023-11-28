Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Minen-Aktien vor Mega-Hausse: Diese KUPFER-AKTIE bringt spektakuläre Gewinne!
Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares: Crayfish BidCo Oy and Crayfish TopCo SARL

HELSINKI, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation has on 27 November 2023 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Crayfish BidCo Oy ("Crayfish BidCo", a company ultimately owned by Crayfish TopCo SARL based in Luxembourg) has exceeded the threshold of 90 percent. According to the announcement, the holding exceeded the threshold on 27 November 2023.

According to the announcement, the direct holding of Crayfish BidCo Oy in Caverion increased to 129,361,829 shares, corresponding to 93.12 percent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. The indirect holding of Crayfish TopCo SARL in Caverion increased to 129,361,829 shares, corresponding to 93.12 percent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. Caverion has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. Caverion's registered total number of shares amounting to 138,920,092 has been used in the calculation of percentages for the announcement.

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification:


% of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

Total of both in %

Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

93.12 %


93.12 %

138,920,092

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

66.91 %


66.91 %


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

Number of shares
and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights


Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI4000062781

129,361,829 (Crayfish BidCo Oy)

129,361,829 (Crayfish TopCo SARL)

93.12% (Crayfish BidCo Oy)

93.12% (Crayfish TopCo SARL)

SUBTOTAL A

129,361,829

93.12 %

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of
financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or
cash settlement

Number of
shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A


SUBTOTAL B

N/A

N/A

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name

% of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

Total of both

Crayfish TopCo SARL

0.00

0.00

0.00

Crayfish MidCo SARL

0.00

0.00

0.00

Triton V LuxCo 89 SARL

0.00

0.00

0.00

Crayfish HoldCo Oy

0.00

0.00

0.00

Crayfish BidCo Oy

93.12

0.00

93.12

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

For additional information, please contact:

Noora Koikkalainen, Head of Marketing, Communications and IR, tel. +358 50 562 6552, noora.koikkalainen@caverion.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3882936/2458006.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/notification-according-to-chapter-9-section-10-of-the-finnish-securities-markets-act-of-change-in-holdings-in-caverion-corporation-shares-crayfish-bidco-oy-and-crayfish-topco-sarl-301998847.html

