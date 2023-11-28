AEG is offering three versions of its new all-black solar panels, with power outputs of 435 W to 445 W and efficiency ratings ranging from 21.5% to 22.0%. They feature 108 half-cut monocrystalline cells with n-type technology.Germany's AEG has developed new all-black solar modules based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) technology. "The module stands out for the compact size, with a surface of under 2 square meters, optimized for installation requirements in Germany," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "It also stands out for the use of 108 innovative rectangular half-cells ...

