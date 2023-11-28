Uxin Limited: Uxin Reports Unaudited First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uxin Limited ("Uxin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: UXIN), China's leading used car retailer, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023 .
Highlights for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
- Transaction volume was 3,254 units for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of 9.8% from 3,607 units in the last quarter and a decrease of 40.6% from 5,475 units in the same period last year.
- Retail transaction volume was 1,687 units, a decrease of 25.3% from 2,259 units in the last quarter and a decrease of 29.9% from 2,407 units in the same period last year.
- Total revenues were RMB289.0 million ( US$39.9 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of 15.9% from RMB343.8 million in the last quarter and a decrease of 53.8% from RMB626.2 million in the same period last year.
- Gross margin was 6.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared with 2.3% in the last quarter and 1.1% in the same period last year.
- Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was a loss of RMB46.6 million ( US$6.4 million ), compared with a loss of RMB 40.8 million in the last quarter and RMB76.3 million in the same period last year.
Finan cial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
Total revenues were RMB289.0 million ( US$39.9 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of 15.9% from RMB343.8 million in the last quarter and a decrease of 53.8% from RMB626.2 million in the same period last year. The decreases were mainly due to the decline of total transaction volume.
Retail vehicle sales revenue was RMB186.8million ( US$25.8 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, representing a decrease of 29.1% from RMB263.7 million in the last quarter and a decrease of 46.4% from RMB348.4 million in the same period last year. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, retail transaction volume was 1,687 units, a decrease of 25.3% from 2,259 units last quarter and a decrease of 29.9% from 2,407 units in the same period last year. The decreases in retail transaction volume were mainly due to the market factors. Starting from March 2023, the aggressive pricing promotion in China's new car sector had a significant impact on the used car sector, with customers showing stronger wait-and-see sentiment to buy used cars. Accordingly, the Company has maintained a prudent inventory procurement strategy and has not significantly increased its inventory, which constrained retail sales growth. Additionally, with the proactive optimization of inventory structure, the retail average selling price (ASP) declined.
Wholesale vehicle sales revenue was RMB94.6 million ( US$13.1 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared with RMB73.6 million in the last quarter and RMB264.0 million in the same period last year. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, wholesale transaction volume was 1,567 units, representing an increase of 16.2% from 1,348 units last quarter and a decrease of 48.9% from 3,068 units in the same period last year. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly due to the natural increase in vehicle acquisition volume and wholesale transaction volume after the Spring Festival, which is normally the off-peak season. Compared with the same period last year, as the Company continued to improve its inventory capacity and reconditioning capabilities, an increased number of acquired vehicles were reconditioned to meet the Company's retail standards, rather than being sold through wholesale channels. As a result, the wholesale vehicle sales revenue declined.
Other revenue was RMB 7.6 million ( US$1.0 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared with RMB6.5 million in the last quarter and RMB13.8 million in the same period last year.
Cost of revenues was RMB271 .4 million ( US$37.4 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared with RMB336.0 million in the last quarter and RMB619.4 million in the same period last year.
Gross margin was 6.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared with 2.3% in the last quarter and 1.1% in the same period last year. The increases in gross margin were due to the combination of several factors. The penetration rate of value-added services, which have high gross margins, continues to improve. In the meanwhile, with the improving inventory structure and vehicle pricing capabilities, both the sales margin and the sales turnover rate increased. Moreover, along with Xi'an IRC's operation which enhanced the Company's reconditioning capability, the Company's reconditioning cost per retail vehicle has decreased significantly, which further fueled the Company's gross margin resurgence.
Total operating expenses were RMB87.8 million ( US$12 .1 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 . Total operating expenses excluding the impact of share-based compensation were RMB77.7 million .
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB46.5 million ( US$6.4 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of 11.2% from RMB52.4 million in the last quarter and a decrease of 28.2% from RMB64.8 million in the same period last year. The decreases were mainly due to decline in marketing expenses driven by the adoption of more cost-effective promotion measures.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB33.1 million ( US$4.6 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, representing a decrease of 13.6% from RMB38.3 million in the last quarter and a decrease of 27.4% from RMB45.6 million in the same period last year. The decreases were mainly due to the declines in professional fees.
- Research and development expenses were RMB8.9 million ( US$1.2 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, representing a decrease of 5.0% from RMB9.3 million in the last quarter and a decrease of 1.1% from RMB9.0 million in the same period last year.
Other operating income, net was RMB7.0 million ( US$1.0 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, representing a decrease of 85.4% from RMB47.9 million in the last quarter. The decrease was mainly due to the decline in liability waiver gain.
Loss from operations was RMB63.2 million ( US$8.7 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared with RMB57.4 million for the last quarter and RMB96.6 million in the same period last year.
Fair value impact related to the senior convertible preferred shares resulted in a loss of RMB36.9 million ( US$5.1 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared with a gain of RMB0.5 million in the last quarter. The impact was mainly due to the fair value change of the warrants issued in relation to the senior convertible preferred shares during the period. The fair value impact was a non-cash loss.
Net (loss)/income from operations was RMB91.6 million ( US$12.6 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared with net loss of RMB79.8 million for the last quarter and net income of RMB160.0 million for the same period last year.
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was a loss of RMB46.6 million ( US$6.4million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared with RMB 40.8 million in the last quarter and RMB76.3 million in the same period last year.
Liquidity
The Company has incurred accumulated and recurring losses from operations, and cash outflows from operating activities. In addition, the Company's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by approximately RMB272.6 million as of June 30, 2023 .
The Company's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent on management's ability to increase sales, achieve higher gross profit margin and control operating costs and expenses to reduce the cash that will be used in operating cash flows, and to seek financing arrangements, including but not limited to proceeds from the subscription of the Company's senior convertible preferred shares issued from exercise of the warrants, and funds from renewal of the existing borrowings and new facilities and equity financings. There is uncertainty regarding the execution of these business and financing plans, which raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The accompanying unaudited financial information does not include any adjustment that is reflective of these uncertainties.
A bout Uxin
Uxin is China's leading used car retailer, pioneering industry transformation with advanced production, new retail experiences, and digital empowerment. We offer high-quality and value-for-money vehicles as well as superior after-sales services through a reliable, one-stop, and hassle-free transaction experience. Under our omni-channel strategy, we are able to leverage our pioneering online platform to serve customers nationwide and establish market leadership in selected regions through offline inspection and reconditioning centers. Leveraging our extensive industry data and continuous technology innovation throughout more than ten years of operation, we have established strong used car management and operation capabilities. We are committed to upholding our customer-centric approach and driving the healthy development of the used car industry.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses certain non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss from operations per share - basic and diluted, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation, fair value impact of the issuance of senior convertible preferred shares, foreign exchange losses, other income/(expenses) and dividend from long-term investment. The Company defines adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per share - basic and diluted as net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per share excluding impact of share-based compensation, fair value impact of the issuance of senior convertible preferred shares and deemed dividend to preferred shareholders due to triggering of a down round feature. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitate investors' assessment of its operating performance as this measure excludes certain finance or non-cash items that the Company does not believe directly reflect its core operations. We believe that excluding these items enables us to more effectively evaluate our performance period-over-period and relative to our competitors.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted EBITDA is that it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation, fair value impact of the issuance of senior convertible preferred shares, other income/(expenses) and dividend from long-term investment have been and may continue to be incurred in the business. Further, the non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Reconciliations of Uxin's non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, representing the index rate as of June 30, 2023 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Uxin's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Uxin may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Uxin's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Uxin's goal and strategies; its expansion plans; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Uxin's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; its ability to provide differentiated and superior customer experience, maintain and enhance customer trust in its platform, and assess and mitigate various risks, including credit; its expectations regarding maintaining and expanding its relationships with business partners, including financing partners; trends and competition in China's used car e-commerce industry; the laws and regulations relating to Uxin's industry; the general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Uxin's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Uxin does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
Uxin Limited
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(In thousands except for number of shares and per share data)
For the three months ended June 30,
2022
2023
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Retail vehicle sales
348,393
186,849
25,768
Wholesale vehicle sales
263,956
94,647
13,052
Others
13,821
7,526
1,038
Total revenues
626,170
289,022
39,858
Cost of revenues
(619,411)
(271,381)
(37,425)
Gross profit
6,759
17,641
2,433
Operating expenses
Sales and marketing
(64,798)
(46,548)
(6,419)
General and administrative
(45,575)
(33,103)
(4,565)
Research and development
(8,960)
(8,861)
(1,222)
Reversal of credit losses, net
377
696
96
Total operating expenses
(118,956)
(87,816)
(12,110)
Other operating income, net
15,580
6,985
963
Loss from operations
(96,617)
(63,190)
(8,714)
Interest income
270
102
14
Interest expenses
(5,448)
(5,120)
(706)
Other income
14,249
2,367
326
Other expenses
(1,727)
(272)
(38)
Foreign exchange losses
(2,748)
(425)
(59)
Fair value impact of the issuance of senior convertible preferred
252,190
(36,869)
(5,084)
Income/(loss) before income tax expense
160,169
(103,407)
(14,261)
Dividend from long-term investment
-
11,970
1,651
Equity in loss of affiliates and dividend from affiliate, net of tax
(38)
-
-
Income tax expense
(151)
(165)
(23)
Net income/(loss), net of tax
159,980
(91,602)
(12,633)
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(3)
(2)
-
Net income/(loss) attributable to UXIN LIMITED's
159,983
(91,600)
(12,633)
Net income/(loss), net of tax
159,980
(91,602)
(12,633)
Foreign currency translation, net of tax nil
(58,660)
3,314
457
Total comprehensive income/(loss)
101,320
(88,288)
(12,176)
Less: total comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling
(3)
(2)
-
Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to UXIN
101,323
(88,286)
(12,176)
Net income/(loss) attributable to UXIN LIMITED's
159,983
(91,600)
(12,633)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
1,189,841,431
1,423,659,403
1,423,659,403
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
1,193,043,619
1,423,659,403
1,423,659,403
Net income/(loss) per share for ordinary shareholders, basic
0.09
(0.06)
(0.01)
Net income/(loss) per share for ordinary shareholders, diluted
0.09
(0.06)
(0.01)
Uxin Limited
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands except for number of shares and per share data)
As of March 31,
As of June 30,
2023
2023
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
92,713
63,679
8,782
Restricted cash
618
715
99
Accounts receivable, net
790
1,052
147
Loans recognized as a result of payments under guarantees, net of
-
-
-
Other receivables, net of provision for credit losses of RMB26,541
15,345
15,342
2,116
Inventory, net
110,893
112,413
15,502
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
61,390
61,856
8,530
Total current assets
281,749
255,057
35,176
Non-current assets
Property, equipment and software, net
63,725
68,746
9,481
Long-term investments
288,712
288,712
39,815
Right-of-use assets, net
84,461
115,883
15,981
Total non-current assets
436,898
473,341
65,277
Total assets
718,647
728,398
100,453
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
80,668
80,776
11,140
Warrant liabilities (i)
8
38,010
5,242
Other payables and other current liabilities
344,502
372,741
51,403
Short-term borrowing (ii)
20,000
36,177
4,989
Current portion of long-term debt (iii)
158,736
-
-
Total current liabilities
603,914
527,704
72,774
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
291,950
291,950
40,262
Consideration payable to WeBank
58,559
29,256
4,035
Operating lease liabilities
77,462
106,774
14,725
Long-term debt (iii)
264,560
-
-
Total non-current liabilities
692,531
427,980
59,022
Total liabilities
1,296,445
955,684
131,796
Mezzanine equity
Senior convertible preferred shares (US$0.0001 par value,
1,245,721
1,245,721
173,448
Subscription receivable from shareholders (iii)
(550,074)
(121,425)
(18,400)
Total Mezzanine equity
695,647
1,124,296
155,048
Shareholders' deficit
Ordinary shares
806
806
111
Additional paid-in capital
15,451,803
15,461,954
2,132,301
Accumulated other comprehensive income
220,185
223,499
30,822
Accumulated deficit
(16,946,064)
(17,037,664)
(2,349,601)
Total Uxin's shareholders' deficit
(1,273,270)
(1,351,405)
(186,367)
Non-controlling interests
(175)
(177)
(24)
Total shareholders' deficit
(1,273,445)
(1,351,582)
(186,391)
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' deficit
718,647
728,398
100,453
(i) On June 30, 2023, the Company entered into an amendment agreement ("2023 Warrant Agreement") with Alpha Wealth Global Limited ("Alpha")
(ii) In March 2023, the Company obtained inventory-pledging facilities with two reputable banks in the PRC pursuant to which the banks will finance the
(iii) On April 4, 2023, NIO Capital, NBNW Investment Limited ("NBNW", an affiliate of NIO Capital) and the long-term debt holders of the Company,
* Share-based compensation charges included are as follows:
For the three months ended June 30,
2022
2023
RMB
RMB
US$
Sales and marketing
-
332
46
General and administrative
11,690
9,425
1,300
Research and development
-
394
54
Uxin Limited
Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results
(In thousands except for number of shares and per share data)
For the three months ended June 30,
2022
2023
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income/(loss), net of tax
159,980
(91,602)
(12,633)
Add: Income tax expense
151
165
23
Interest income
(270)
(102)
(14)
Interest expenses
5,448
5,120
706
Depreciation
8,705
6,413
884
EBITDA
174,014
(80,006)
(11,034)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
11,690
10,151
1,400
- Sales and marketing
-
332
46
- General and administrative
11,690
9,425
1,300
- Research and development
-
394
54
Other income
(14,249)
(2,367)
(326)
Other expenses
1,727
272
38
Foreign exchange losses
2,748
425
59
Dividend from long-term investment
-
(11,970)
(1,651)
Fair value impact of the issuance of senior
(252,190)
36,869
5,084
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
(76,260)
(46,626)
(6,430)
For the three months ended June 30,
2022
2023
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income/( loss) attributable to ordinary
159,983
(91,600)
(12,633)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
11,690
10,151
1,400
- Sales and marketing
-
332
46
- General and administrative
11,690
9,425
1,300
- Research and development
-
394
54
Fair value impact of the issuance of senior
(252,190)
36,869
5,084
Non-GAAP adjusted net loss attributable to
(80,517)
(44,580)
(6,149)
Net income/(loss) per share for ordinary
0.09
(0.06)
(0.01)
Net income/(loss) per share for ordinary
0.09
(0.06)
(0.01)
Non-GAAP adjusted net loss to ordinary
(0.07)
(0.03)
-
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
1,189,841,431
1,423,659,403
1,423,659,403
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
1,193,043,619
1,423,659,403
1,423,659,403
Note: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of
SOURCE Uxin Limited