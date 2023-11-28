NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Government Debt Management - Treasury Bills (RIKV 24 0515) admitted to trading on November 29, 2023

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Endurlán ríkissjóðs 2 Org. no: 471283-0459 3 LEI 254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) RIKV 24 0515 5 ISIN code IS0000035699 6 CFI code D-Y-Z-T-X-R 7 FISN númer ENDURLAN RIKISS/ZERO CPN TB 20240515 8 Bonds/bills: Bills 9 Total issued amount 10 Total amount previously issued 11 Amount issued at this 14.700.000.000 time 12 Denomination in CSD 1 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Yes Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Other 15 Amortization type, if Bill other --------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date November 29, 2023 19 First ordinary May 15, 2024 installment date 20 Total number of 1 installments 21 Installment frequency N/A 22 Maturity date May 15, 2024 23 Interest rate N/A 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention ACT/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date N/A 32 First ordinary coupon date 33 Coupon frequency 34 Total number of coupon payments 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price 37 Clean price quote 38 If payment date is a No bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date N/A Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating Nov. 2019 Moody's: A2 for long term domestic agency, date) loans. Nov. 2023 S&P: A+ for long term domestic and A-1 for short term domestic loans. March. 2022 Fitch; A for long term domestic loans. --------------------------------------------------- 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for November 27, 2023 Admission to Trading 53 Date of Approval of November 27, 2023 Application for Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission to November 29, 2023 trading 55 Order book ID RIKV_24_0515 56 Instrument subtype T-Bills 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_TREASURY_BILLS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility No guards 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type EUSB - Sovereign Bond