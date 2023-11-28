BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) continues to show progression free survival (PFS) benefit compared with ibrutinib in extended follow-up of patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) in the ALPINE trial

Results of several studies reinforce the favorable efficacy and safety profile for BRUKINSA, including in patients switching from other Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors

Presentations highlight promising clinical activity of sonrotoclax, BeiGene's investigational B-cell lymphoma 2 (BCL2) inhibitor, in three Phase 1/2 studies

First presentation of data from ongoing, first-in-human study of BeiGene's novel BTK degrader, BGB-16673, demonstrating a tolerable safety profile and notable clinical responses in heavily pre-treated patients

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global biotechnology company, today announced the presentation of new data across a range of assets and blood cancers at the upcoming 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place December 9-12 in San Diego, California. BeiGene has 24 abstracts accepted at ASH, with three abstracts scheduled for oral presentations.

"Our data at ASH showcase BeiGene's leadership in the treatment of blood cancers, with promising clinical advances across our pipeline. Sonrotoclax, our BCL2 inhibitor, and BGB-16673, our BTK-degrader, both have very compelling results to date, and numerous presentations continue to underscore BRUKINSA as a potential best-in-class BTK inhibitor," said Mehrdad Mobasher, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer, Hematology at BeiGene. "In addition to the sustained progression free survival benefit we see for BRUKINSA over ibrutinib with more than three years of follow-up for the ALPINE trial, we are sharing results of several studies that reinforce BRUKINSA's safety and efficacy profile relative to other members of the class. At BeiGene, we are committed to advancing promising treatment options for patients living with blood cancers."

Furthering Leadership in BTK Inhibition with BRUKINSA

BRUKINSA continues to show sustained PFS benefit versus ibrutinib in the global Phase 3 ALPINE trial of patients with R/R CLL/SLL with this longer follow up. Durable PFS was observed across major subgroups, including in the high-risk 17p deletion/TP53 mutated patient population. In addition, the overall safety and tolerability profile was consistent with previous ALPINE analyses, including persistently lower rates of cardiovascular events reported with BRUKINSA. Based on these results among patients receiving more than three years of treatment, BRUKINSA continues to be a more efficacious and better-tolerated treatment than ibrutinib for patients with R/R CLL/SLL. (Abstract #202, oral presentation)

Data from Waldenström Macroglobulinemia patients treated with and tolerating ibrutinib on the Phase 3 ASPEN trial who switched to receive BRUKINSA on a long-term extension study demonstrate generally improved safety and deepening of responses with the switch to BRUKINSA. (Abstract #3043)

In an ongoing Phase 2 study, patients with B-cell malignancies experiencing intolerance to acalabrutinib were transitioned to BRUKINSA, with favorable results. The data suggest that for patients intolerant of acalabrutinib, switching to BRUKINSA leads to better tolerance (rare recurrence of adverse events) while maintaining or deepening response. (Abstract #3279)

Advancing BeiGene's Pipeline of Next-Generation Blood Cancer Treatments

In an ongoing Phase 1/2 study, patients with treatment-naïve (TN) CLL/SLL were treated with sonrotoclax in combination with BRUKINSA. The combination was observed to be well tolerated; no cases of tumor lysis syndrome (TLS) were observed. There was a 100% response rate, including deep responses, and at time of follow-up no patient experienced disease progression (100% PFS). (Abstract #327, oral presentation) Based on these results, a Phase 3 study assessing a fixed duration combination of sonrotoclax and BRUKINSA is planned.

Sonrotoclax has also been well tolerated with high response rates as monotherapy in a continuing Phase 1 study in patients with R/R marginal zone lymphoma (MZL). (Abstract #3032)

Sonrotoclax was also evaluated in combination with dexamethasone in patients with R/R multiple myeloma (MM) harboring t(11;14) at doses up to 640 mg. Promising initial data indicate the combination is safe and efficacious, with the majority of patients across all dose levels achieving clinical response, including deep responses. Further investigations in this setting are ongoing. The US Food and Drug Administration recently granted Orphan Drug Designation to sonrotoclax for treatment of multiple myeloma. (Abstract #1011, oral presentation)

The first presentation of data from an ongoing, first-in-human study of BeiGene's novel, orally available BTK-targeted chimeric degradation activation compound (CDAC), BGB-16673, demonstrates a tolerable safety profile and notable clinical responses that are durable at this clinical cut off in heavily pretreated patients with B-cell malignancies, including those with BTKi-resistant disease. (Abstract #4401)

More details on BeiGene's abstracts are available in the ASH program.

Raising Awareness Around the Importance of Mental Health and Cancer Care

BeiGene will host its second annual event at ASH focused on the mental health of people with cancer. The event is titled "Mental Health First Aid: Bridging Cancer Centers and Community Partners to Help Meet Acute Needs," and it will take place on Friday, December 8 from 2:00 4:00 PM PT at the San Diego Wine and Culinary Center, Fallbrook Cellar, 200 Harbor Drive, San Diego, California. To learn more about this event and BeiGene's "Talk About It" initiative, please visit https://www.cancerandmentalhealth.com/.

BeiGene Presentation and Panel Event for Investors and Analysts

BeiGene will host an event in San Diego on Sunday, December 10 at 8:00 pm PST for investors and analysts attending ASH. BeiGene senior management and invited speakers will review BeiGene's pipeline and highlights of the presented data, followed by a Q&A panel. The event can be accessed live from the Investors section of BeiGene's website at https://ir.beigene.com/, http://hkexir.beigene.com, or https://sseir.beigene.com. Archived replays will be posted for 90 days following the event.

For more information on the BeiGene abstracts, see below:

Abstract Title Abstract # Presentation Time (PST) Lead Author BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) Extended Follow-up of ALPINE Randomized Phase 3 Study Confirms Sustained Superior Progression-Free Survival of Zanubrutinib Versus Ibrutinib for Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma 202 Oral Saturday, December 9, 2:00-3:30 PM J. Brown Broad Superiority of Zanubrutinib Over Bendamustine Rituximab Across Multiple High-Risk Factors: Biomarker Subgroup Analysis in the Phase 3 SEQUOIA Study in Patients with Treatment-Naive Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia /Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma without del(17p) 1902 Poster Saturday, December 9, 5:30-7:30 PM L. Xu Acquired Mutations in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia That Progressed in the ALPINE Study 1890 Poster Saturday, December 9, 5:30-7:30 PM J. Brown Zanubrutinib in Acalabrutinib-Intolerant Patients with B-Cell Malignancies 3279 Poster Sunday, December 10, 6:00-8:00 PM M. Shadman Clinical Outcomes in Patients with Waldenström Macroglobulinemia Receiving Ibrutinib on the Phase 3 ASPEN Study =1 Year After Transitioning to Zanubrutinib 3043 Poster Sunday, December 10, 6:00-8:00 PM R. Garcia-Sanz Indirect Comparison of Efficacy of Zanubrutinib Versus Orelabrutinib in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma: An Updated Analysis with Long-Term Follow up 1682 Poster Saturday, December 9, 5:30-7:30 PM Y. Song A Phase 4, observational study evaluating the efficacy and safety of the Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor zanubrutinib in patients with Waldenström macroglobulinemia 6171 Online abstract E. Kingsley Genomic landscape of ibrutinib- and/or acalabrutinib-intolerant patients with B-cell malignancies treated with zanubrutinib in a Phase 2 study 6510 Online abstract L. Xu Sonrotoclax (BGB-11417) Combination Treatment with Sonrotoclax (BGB-11417), a Second-Generation BCL2 Inhibitor, and Zanubrutinib, a Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitor, Is Well Tolerated and Achieves Deep Responses in Patients with Treatment-Naïve Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma: Data from an Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study 327 Oral Saturday, December 9, 4:00-5:30 PM C. Tam Sonrotoclax (BGB-11417) in Combination with Dexamethasone for the Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma with t(11;14): Safety, Efficacy, and Determination of Recommended Phase 2 Dose 1011 Oral Monday, December 11, 4:30-6:00 PM H. Quach Monotherapy with Second-Generation BCL2 Inhibitor Sonrotoclax (BGB-11417) Is Well Tolerated with High Response Rates in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Marginal Zone Lymphoma: Data from an Ongoing Phase 1 Study 3032 Poster Sunday, December 10, 6:00-8:00 PM A. Tedeschi BTK-CDAC (BGB-16673) First Results from a Phase 1, First-in-Human Study of the Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase Degrader Bgb-16673 in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory B-Cell Malignancies (BGB-16673-101) 4401 Poster Monday, December 11, 6:00-8:00 PM J. Seymour Tislelizumab (BGB-A317-210) Tislelizumab, an Anti-PD1 Antibody, in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma in Tirhol BGB-A317-210: A Prospective Multicenter Lysa Phase 2 Study Conducted in Western Countries 1717 Poster Saturday, December 9, 5:30-7:30 PM H. Ghesquières Health Economics and Outcomes Research Health-Related Quality of Life in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Treated with Zanubrutinib+ Obinutuzumab Versus Obinutuzumab Monotherapy: The Rosewood Trial 1674 Poster Saturday, December 9, 5:30-7:30 PM J. Trotman Recent Patterns of Care with BTK Inhibitors and Distribution of Social Determinants of Health Among Patients with CLL/SLL in the US Community Setting 2413 Poster Saturday, December 9, 5:30-7:30 PM D. Andorsky Toxicity, Progression-Free Survival, and Quality of Life of Patients Treated with Zanubrutinib Versus Ibrutinib: A Q-TWiST Analysis from the ALPINE Study in Relapsed or Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia 1909 Poster Saturday, December 9, 5:30-7:30 PM V. Levy Number Needed to Treat Analyses of Zanubrutinib in Relapsed/Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia 2337 Poster Saturday, December 9, 5:30-7:30 PM A. Chanan-Khan Similar Efficacy of Ibrutinib Arms across ALPINE and ELEVATE-RR Trials in Relapsed/Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: A Matching-Adjusted Indirect Comparison 4655 Poster Monday, December 11, 6:00-8:00 PM M. Shadman Impact of Real-World Treatment Sequencing Patterns on Time to Next Treatment among Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia in the United States 5143 Poster Monday, December 11, 6:00-8:00 PM A. Chanan-Khan Real-World Evaluation of Treatment Discontinuation and Healthcare Resource Utilization in Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia or Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma 5144 Poster Monday, December 11, 6:00-8:00 PM A. Chanan-Khan Real-World Bruton Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Treatment Patterns Among Patients with Chronic or Small Lymphocytic Leukemia in US Community Oncology Practices 5163 Poster Monday, December 11, 6:00-8:00 PM J.Z. Hou Real-World Patterns of Care and Financial Burden of Patients with Follicular Lymphoma in the United States 5137 Poster Monday, December 11, 6:00-8:00 PM B. Shah Real-World Switching Pattern, Persistence, and Associated Healthcare Resource Utilization of Bruton Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors for the Treatment of Mantle Cell Lymphoma in the United States 5155 Poster Monday, December 11, 6:00-8:00 PM B. Shah Zanubrutinib vs FCR in fit treatment-naive patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia: A matching-adjusted indirect comparison 6522 Online abstract T. Munir

About BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib)

BRUKINSA is a small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) designed to deliver complete and sustained inhibition of the BTK protein by optimizing bioavailability, half-life, and selectivity. With differentiated pharmacokinetics compared with other approved BTK inhibitors, BRUKINSA has been demonstrated to inhibit the proliferation of malignant B cells within a number of disease-relevant tissues.

About Sonrotoclax (BGB-11417)

Sonrotoclax is an investigational small molecule B-cell lymphoma 2 (BCL2) inhibitor. It belongs to a class of BCL2 homology 3 (BH3) mimetics, and preclinical and IND-enabling studies have demonstrated potent activity and high selectivity of sonrotoclax against the antiapoptotic protein BCL2. Sonrotoclax is more potent and selective for BCL2 relative to BCLxL than venetoclax and shows the potential to overcome common BCL2 resistance mutations.

About BGB-16673

BGB-16673 is an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) targeting chimeric degradation activation compound (CDAC) designed to induce degradation of wildtype and multiple mutant forms of BTK, including those that commonly confer resistance to BTK inhibitors in patients who experience progressive disease.

About Tislelizumab

Tislelizumab is a humanized immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) monoclonal antibody with high affinity and binding specificity against PD-1. It is designed to minimize binding to Fc-gamma (Fc?) receptors on macrophages, helping to aid the body's immune cells to detect and fight tumors.

U.S. Indications and Important Safety Information for BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib)

INDICATIONS

BRUKINSA is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL)

Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM)

Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy

Relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who have received at least one anti-CD20-based regimen

The MCL and MZL indications are approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval for these indications may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Warnings and Precautions

Hemorrhage

Fatal and serious hemorrhage has occurred in patients with hematological malignancies treated with BRUKINSA monotherapy. Grade 3 or higher hemorrhage, including intracranial and gastrointestinal hemorrhage, hematuria and hemothorax have been reported in 3.6% of patients treated with BRUKINSA monotherapy in clinical trials, with fatalities occurring in 0.3% of patients. Bleeding of any grade, excluding purpura and petechiae, occurred in 30% of patients.

Bleeding has occurred in patients with and without concomitant antiplatelet or anticoagulation therapy. Coadministration of BRUKINSA with antiplatelet or anticoagulant medications may further increase the risk of hemorrhage.

Monitor for signs and symptoms of bleeding. Discontinue BRUKINSA if intracranial hemorrhage of any grade occurs. Consider the benefit-risk of withholding BRUKINSA for 3-7 days pre- and post-surgery depending upon the type of surgery and the risk of bleeding.

Infections

Fatal and serious infections (including bacterial, viral, or fungal infections) and opportunistic infections have occurred in patients with hematological malignancies treated with BRUKINSA monotherapy. Grade 3 or higher infections occurred in 24% of patients, most commonly pneumonia (11%), with fatal infections occurring in 2.9% of patients. Infections due to hepatitis B virus (HBV) reactivation have occurred.

Consider prophylaxis for herpes simplex virus, pneumocystis jiroveci pneumonia, and other infections according to standard of care in patients who are at increased risk for infections. Monitor and evaluate patients for fever or other signs and symptoms of infection and treat appropriately.

Cytopenias

Grade 3 or 4 cytopenias, including neutropenia (22%), thrombocytopenia (8%) and anemia (7%) based on laboratory measurements, developed in patients treated with BRUKINSA monotherapyGrade 4 neutropenia occurred in 11% of patients, and Grade 4 thrombocytopenia occurred in 2.8% of patients.

Monitor complete blood counts regularly during treatment and interrupt treatment, reduce the dose, or discontinue treatment as warranted. Treat using growth factor or transfusions, as needed.

Second Primary Malignancies

Second primary malignancies, including non-skin carcinoma, have occurred in 13% of patients treated with BRUKINSA monotherapyThe most frequent second primary malignancy was non-melanoma skin cancer reported in 7% of patients. Other second primary malignancies included malignant solid tumors (5%), melanoma (1.2%), and hematologic malignancies (0.5%). Advise patients to use sun protection and monitor patients for the development of second primary malignancies.

Cardiac Arrhythmias

Serious cardiac arrhythmias have occurred in patients treated with BRUKINSA. Atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter were reported in 3.7% of 1550 patients treated with BRUKINSA monotherapy, including Grade 3 or higher cases in 1.7% of patients. Patients with cardiac risk factors, hypertension and acute infections may be at increased risk. Grade 3 or higher ventricular arrhythmias were reported in 0.2% of patients.

Monitor for signs and symptoms of cardiac arrhythmias (e.g. palpitations, dizziness, syncope, dyspnea, chest discomfort), manage appropriately, and consider the risks and benefits of continued BRUKINSA treatment.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on findings in animals, BRUKINSA can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Administration of zanubrutinib to pregnant rats during the period of organogenesis caused embryo-fetal toxicity, including malformations at exposures that were 5 times higher than those reported in patients at the recommended dose of 160 mg twice daily. Advise women to avoid becoming pregnant while taking BRUKINSA and for 1 week after the last dose. Advise men to avoid fathering a child during treatment and for 1 week after the last dose. If this drug is used during pregnancy, or if the patient becomes pregnant while taking this drug, the patient should be apprised of the potential hazard to a fetus.

Adverse Reactions

In this pooled safety population, the most common adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, in =30% of patients who received BRUKINSA (N=1550) included decreased neutrophil count (42%), upper respiratory tract infection (39%), decreased platelet count (34%), hemorrhage (30%), and musculoskeletal pain (30%).

Drug Interactions

CYP3A Inhibitors: When BRUKINSA is co-administered with a strong CYP3A inhibitor, reduce BRUKINSA dose to 80 mg once daily. For coadministration with a moderate CYP3A inhibitor, reduce BRUKINSA dose to 80 mg twice daily.

CYP3A Inducers: Avoid coadministration with strong or moderate CYP3A inducers. Dose adjustment may be recommended with moderate CYP3A inducers.

Specific Populations

Hepatic Impairment: The recommended dose of BRUKINSA for patients with severe hepatic impairment is 80 mg orally twice daily.

Please see full U.S. Prescribing Information including U.S. Patient Information

