Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products, today announced that management will present at two upcoming investor conferences (all Eastern Time):

The Nasdaq 29 th Investor Conference in London on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Investor Conference in London on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. The J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 12:45 p.m.

To listen to the live audio webcasts of the presentations, please visit investors.insulet.com/events. Replays of the webcasts will also be available following the event.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet's latest innovation, the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, is a tubeless automated insulin delivery system, integrated with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and is fully controlled by a compatible personal smartphone. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: insulet.com and omnipod.com.

©2023 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod is a registered trademark of Insulet Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231128233391/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Deborah R. Gordon

Vice President, Investor Relations

(978) 600-7717

dgordon@insulet.com

Media:

Angela Geryak Wiczek

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

(978) 932-0611

awiczek@insulet.com