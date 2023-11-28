Nutriband Inc. Expands its AI Kinesiology Tape Portfolio with the Launch of AI Tape Heating and Cooling

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) (NASDAQ:NTRBW), a developer of transdermal pharmaceutical products, today announced the launch of its new Heating and Cooling Kinesiology Tape as part of its Active Intelligence (AI Tape) Brand portfolio. AI Tape Heating and Cooling provides all of the stretch, support, and benefits of traditional kinesiology tape, plus pain-relieving ingredients that provide both heating and cooling sensation for the temporary relief of minor aches and pains of muscles and joints.

The Heating and Cooling product marks AI Tape's second product launched this year. All AI Tape products are manufactured in the USA at Nutriband's facility in Cherryville, North Carolina. The new AI Tape products are available for purchase on Amazon and Activeintell.com.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA abuse deterrence technology. AVERSA technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words 'believes," "anticipates," "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Form S-1, Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2023 and Forms 10-Q, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

