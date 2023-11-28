Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2023) - Infinico Metals Corp. (TSXV: INFM) ("Infinico" or the "Company") is pleased to make the following announcements, underscoring the Company's commitment to growth and advancement for our shareholders: Mr. Sam Walding has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company as Mr. Tom Panoulias transitions to the role of Executive Chairman.

"We are pleased to appoint Sam Walding as Chief Executive Officer and Tom Panoulias as Executive Chairman of Infinico," stated Douwe Van Hees, Infinico's Director, speaking on behalf of the Board. "Both Sam and Tom have spearheaded the execution of the Company's updated corporate strategy, which includes a thorough assessment of our district-scale Québec nickel projects. Sam has a track record of operating successful exploration campaigns across North America and Europe, and is highly proficient in building and managing teams capable of delivering success. We are fortunate to be able to harness his skills, temperament and steady hand to steer the Company in a new direction to enhance shareholder value."

"I am delighted and honored to lead Infinico as we embark on our exploration programs in Quebec," stated Sam Walding, CEO of Infinico. "While current market conditions remain challenging for junior mining explorers, the recent successful capital raise has put the Company in a strong financial position to test the potential of our premier Quebec-focused nickel portfolio. I look forward to working with the dedicated team and Board of Directors at Infinico and contribute to its future success."

Mr. Walding has six years mineral exploration experience across Europe and North America, along with two years in the Australian mining sector. He served eight years in the British Armed Forces where he gained extensive operational and strategic planning experience and developed strong leadership and management skills. In the past he has played a leading role building and developing mineral exploration companies across different commodities and jurisdictions. Mr. Walding has worked on a wide range of commodities and styles of mineral deposits including magmatic nickel sulphides, epithermal and carlin-type gold, and sedimentary-hosted copper. He holds a Master's degree in Applied and Environmental Geology from Leicester University, UK.

Grant of Stock Options

Pursuant to its Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "Plan") dated June 5, 2023, as amended, and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company's Board of Directors granted stock options ("Options") to certain employees, officers, directors and consultants. The Company granted Options to purchase an aggregate of 3,150,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share"), with an exercise price of $0.11 per Common Share. Each Option grant vests immediately and is exercisable into one Common Share for a period of five years from the date of the grant.

About Infinico Metals Corp.

Infinico Metals Corp. is a public company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: INFM) focusing on the exploration for critical metals (nickel, copper and cobalt) in the province of Quebec. The Company has signed option agreements on the Nicobi Project, hosting magmatic Ni-Cu-Co sulphide mineralization coincident with largely untested conductive features, which will be drill-tested early in 2024, and on the Dalhousie Project, which also hosts magmatic Ni-Cu-Co sulphide mineralization.

For more information, please contact:

Sam Walding, Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (44) 7568 508610

swalding@infinicometals.com

www.infinicometals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

