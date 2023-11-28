Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2023) - Musk Metals Corp. (CSE: MUSK) (OTC Pink: EMSKF) (FSE: 1I30) ("Musk Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that approximately 80% of the remote sensing work is now completed at Pontax South Lithium Property, strategically located in James Bay, Quebec.

Description of Pontax South Property Regional Setting

The Pontax South property consists of 105 claims covering 5,603 hectares (56 km2) and immediately adjacent to the south to Li-Ft Power Ltd.'s Pontax project which contains the most extensive Lithium anomaly within Li-Ft's Quebec portfolio. The Pontax South Property is also 60 km southwest of Stria Lithium's Pontax project and 90 km southwest of Brunswick Exploration Inc.'s Anatacau West project.

The Causabiscau Shear Zone transects the Pontax South property over 16 km and another regional Shear Zone, oriented E-W, crosscuts the property over 6 km. Many Lithium deposits and occurrences are closely and spatially associated to shear zones, evidencing entrapment, and tend to form at or near the contact of mafic, ultramafic or amphibolite rocks which are reported at Pontax South.

Figure 1: Pontax South Property

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10098/188893_5be7ba521422fbf2_002full.jpg

Satellite Imagery Study Results

The remote sensing work is expected to be completed by end of November 2023 at Pontax South Lithium Property. Already, a total of 48 potential pegmatite dykes were identified and outlined, appearing as dome shaped linear features with positive relief. A sharp contrast with surrounding host rocks can also be observed and all potential dykes are oriented northeast, parallel or nearly parallel to the Causabiscau Shear Zone.

There are 7 potential pegmatite dykes' occurrences which are characterized by their length and width as follows:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10098/188893_5be7ba521422fbf2_003full.jpg

In addition, there are 3 isolated potential pegmatite dykes: A dyke 925 metres long and 95 metres wide that could be extended for another 720 metres to 1 645 metres should these 2 dykes be connected as they are separated by overburden by roughly 100 metres. Another dyke is 745 m long by 80 metres wide that could also be extended to 1 305 metres. Results are as follows:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10098/188893_5be7ba521422fbf2_004full.jpg

The information on these dykes will be transferred to a GIS system and a series of maps at scale 1:5,000 will be generated. Precise satellite image interpreted pegmatites will be correlated with existing data for generating targeted areas that will be followed up on the field in the upcoming pegmatite sampling program in the summer of 2024.

The remote sensing work will be completed by end of November 2023 for Pontax South and will consist of establishing spectral signatures for direct identification of lithium-bearing minerals that have distinctive emission bands in the thermal spectrum. Lithium-bearing minerals, such as spodumene, are difficult to identify visually and to distinguish from common rock forming silicate minerals on the field.

The Company was using Worldview satellites constellation with panchromatic data up to 31 cm in resolution and multispectral data with 1.24 m resolution for this work. Algorithms will be applied on these images in order to unfold pegmatites and/or swarms of pegmatites that can take the shape of flat-lying or variably dipping dykes, pods, tabular and lenticular-shaped bodies.

Next Steps

Musk Metals will carry out an airborne geophysical survey that will allow to link regional shear, faults, and dilatational zones with satellite imagery targeted areas for outlining accurate pegmatite prospecting and potential mineralization traps.

Qualified Person: Benoit Moreau (P.Eng) is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines, and he has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Musk Metals Corp.

Musk Metals is a publicly traded exploration company focused on the development of highly prospective, discovery-stage mineral properties located in some of Canada's top mining jurisdictions. The Company's properties are in the "Allison Lake Batholith" of Northwestern Ontario, and the "Chapais-Chibougamau", "Abitibi", and "James Bay" regions of Quebec.

