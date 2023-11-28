Bernreuter Research says in a new report that it expects polysilicon prices to soon dip below the historical low of $6.75/kg, which was reached in June 2020. It says global polysilicon capacity could hit 2.75 million metric tons (MT) by the end of December, with just 200,000 MT of the total outside of China.Polysilicon prices could soon reach a new all-time low, according to a new report by Bernreuter Research. "It might already happen in late December 2023," polysilicon analyst Johannes Bernreuter told pv magazine. "I definitely expect it for the first half of 2024." The report states that the ...

