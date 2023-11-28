BinaryX

BinaryX Launches AI Chat Game 'AI Hero' With Limited NFT Mints



NEWS RELEASE BY BINARYX Singapore, Singapore | November 28, 2023 03:00 AM Eastern Standard Time BinaryX today announced the official launch of AI Hero , an AI-based battle royale adventure game. The team initially released an Open Beta version of the game in October this year. The game combines the best elements of AI technology, Battle Royale and GameFi, offering an immersive and personalized gaming experience for players. AI Hero - Driven by AI Offering a Dynamic Gaming Experience AI Hero uses AI-generated content to dynamically alter the game world, generates quests, NPC interactions, and world events, ensuring that each playthrough offers something unique. In AI Hero, players will be part of an exciting adventure, with 20 participants simultaneously entering the game and shaping the world, a feat that can only be achieved by incorporating AI. "We are thrilled to launch AI Hero with exciting new gameplay elements and improvements from the open beta test," said Adam, Head of Product of BinaryX. "The game explores a new way of melding AI into the core game mechanics, creating a truly personalized gaming experience that has never been seen before in Web3 gaming. With AI-driven scenarios, dynamic game world and narrative, and an ever-changing difficulty level, AI Hero delivers a fresh and thrilling adventure with every play session." PvP Gameplay with Rewarding Incentives The game has an innovative PvP element, where encounters with other players trigger intense player-versus-player events, adding an additional layer of excitement and competition to the game. The ultimate goal for players is to gather resources, craft superior gear, and outmaneuver their rivals among the 20 participants to survive and claim victory. Minting NFTs and winning rewards in Competitive Mode After the launch, players will have the opportunity to mint NFT heroes to participate in a new competitive game mode and potentially receive mining rewards. The NFT heroes can be obtained by winning a normal game which grants a minting opportunity, recruiting hero NFTs with BNX, purchasing one from the open marketplace, or holding a number of BNX tokens to unlock free minting opportunities. Further updates about the launch of competitive mode and NFT recruitment will be announced on BinaryX's social media. Available to play on PC, iOS and Android web browsers AI Hero is available to play on mobile and desktop web browsers, compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Embrace the future of gaming and embark on an adventure like no other. To stay updated on BinaryX's latest news and releases, users can visit the official BinaryX website . AI Hero trailer About BinaryX BinaryX is a leading GameFi and IGO platform committed to delivering cutting-edge gaming experiences backed by blockchain technology. Offering Initial Game Offering (IGO) services, BinaryX gives game developers the opportunity to launch their GameFi projects on their platform, and for users to get early access to innovative new games. As one of the top projects on the BNB Chain, BinaryX has a vast community of more than 100k coin holders. With the token BNX, BinaryX is also one of the top few metaverse projects by trading volume on the BNB chain, with a strong market cap. For more information, users can visit BinaryX's: Official Website | Discord | Telegram | Twitter | YouTube https://www.binaryx.pro/#/ Contact Details BinaryX BinaryX Team marketing@binaryx.pro Company Website https://www.binaryx.pro/#/



