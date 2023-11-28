Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Goobit Group AB (publ) receives observation status (605/23)

Yesterday, November 27, 2023, Goobit Group AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company evaluates the conditions for a change of list to Nordic Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (BTCX, ISIN code SE0015837752, order book ID 224250) and the paid subscription shares (BTCX BTA, ISIN code SE0020999522, order book ID 309358) in Goobit Group AB (publ) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.