New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2023) - INVT Electric Vehicle Drive Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd, widely recognized as INVT E-mobility, is exhibiting at the London EV Show for the first time this year on stand S13 at the ExCel exhibition center in London, bringing with it its latest EV motor controllers, on-board power systems, and EV chargers. This first exhibition in the region marks the company's deepening development in the European market.

Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/188905_e3a2e86ac42e2b49_001full.jpg

Innovative E-mobility Solutions on Display

At the expo, INVT E-mobility presents its latest product offerings featuring two main lines: EV drive controllers and EV chargers. Building on its recognition as a top EV drive controller supplier in China, the company now tailors its offerings specifically for the European market. Highlights include the GVD series of advanced EV motor controllers designed for the logistics vehicle industry. The highly anticipated ER30, E11K, NAVARA, and TX5 models are also making their debut.

Image 2



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/188905_e3a2e86ac42e2b49_002full.jpg

The focus then shifts to EV charging solutions, ranging from 3kW to 480kW. For residential use, the AC Wallbox Home (7kW-22kW) takes center stage, offering Level 2 charging with a strong emphasis on safety through Dynamic Load Balancing and protective measures. Commercial options include the AC Wallbox Commercial (22kW) and DC fast chargers (30-180kW), with the latter supporting three outlets and highlighting adaptability and scalability through a modular design.

Expanding Tech Boundaries through Innovation Hubs

As one of the leading in the field of e-mobility, INVT E-mobility actively propels tangible EV tech advancements. The company strengthens its position by establishing innovation hubs in key locations, and fostering collaborations with research institutions and tech partners, yielding noteworthy outcomes. Breakthroughs, like enhanced battery efficiency and smart charging solutions, showcase INVT E-mobility's commitment to practical progress and its pivotal role in a sustainable global mobility future.

About INVT E-mobility

INVT Electric Vehicle Drive Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd, the main implementation body of the new energy vehicle business of INVT Group, is devoted to being the globally leading and respected provider of NEV power solutions. INVT E-mobility takes motor controller, on-board power supply, and electric vehicle charger technology as the core, providing multi-scenario solutions for global customers.

Media Contact:

Cheney Green

Email: invt-emobility@invt.com.cn

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188905