Japan's latest procurement exercise was open to PV projects above 250 kW in size. The lowest price came in at JPY 7.94 ($0.053)/kWh, with 105 MW of allocated capacity.Japan's Green Investment Promotion Organization has released the final results of the latest auction for utility-scale solar energy projects. The state-run agency said that 105 MW of PV projects were selected in the procurement exercise. It was Japan's eighteenth auction for utility-scale solar and was expected to assign 177.7 MW of generating capacity. The 33 selected projects range in size from 500 kW to 25.8 MW. The lowest ...

