oceansix future paths Ltd. Publishes QIII/2023 Results

Highlights QIII/2023:

Product launch: HydroQuick, the ultra-efficient hydroponic cultivation system

R&D development: positive progress with the patent for the ecommerce product

Operational milestone: ecommerce project is underway, negotiations with potential partners

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / oceansix future paths Ltd. ("the Company" or "oceansix") is a publicly-traded Company on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto (TSXV:CUSIP 001194828, OSIX), in New York (OTCQB:AKMYF), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A3EFB0, ISIN: IL0011948283, 5FC0). oceansix is a technology and manufacturing company on an environmental mission, using plastic waste to create innovative products and build transformative businesses. The Company is headquartered in Israel and operates a research and development center as well as a production facility in Valencia, Spain.

Financial Statements and MD&A for QIII/2023

The Company announces the release of its consolidated financial statements for QIII/2023 ended September 30, 2023 and related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). These documents, among others, are posted under the Company's profile on SEDAR www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.oceansix.com. All values in this news release and the Company's financial disclosures are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

Invitation: The Company welcomes your participation in a Teams-Meeting, where the Company's financial results will be explained in more detail and questions will also be gladly answered.

The Teams-Call will take place on

Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 8:00AM EST (Toronto) / 14:00 CET (Berlin),

please dial in at this link: Click here to join the meeting

For Investor Relations information, please contact:

maximilian@oceansix.com | phone +49 89 139 28 890

oceansix future paths Ltd. | Elad Hameiri, CEO | phone +34 673 435 571

Derech Menachem Begin 11 | Ramat Gan | Israel

About oceansix

oceansix is a global source of radical, sustainable solutions and waste-to-product inventions. Powered by a vision of creating meaningful solutions, oceansix constantly invents ways of combining advanced technology with sustainable production and products from plastic waste. oceansix builds successful businesses in global industries while resolving some of Earth's burning challenges. The Company is propelled by its circular model, where products are manufactured from waste, and revenue is funneled to imagine revolutionary ideas for new products with huge market potential and impact.

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by oceansix future paths Ltd. may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. oceansix future paths Ltd. assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

