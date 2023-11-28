Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc.: Mass Megawatts Announces LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEE on Solar Project Sales and Further Cost Reductions Using our Patent Pending Technologies

WORCESTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Mass Megawatts (OTC Pink:MMMW ) announces a lowest price guarantee for solar projects that are substantially similar or quoted by other solar companies. We urge everyone who is thinking about using solar power to get a quote from www.massmegawatts.com and see for yourself. Further cost reductions and improved solar project rates of return on investments of more than 20 to 30 percent can be obtained using our patent pending solar tracker if the project is based on a ground mount or flat roof application. Mass Megawatts is seriously committed to finding competitive prices for both residential and commercial solar projects.

In recent news related to new product developments, Mass Megawatts recently announced improvements toward cost reductions using the patent pending cost cutting concentrated solar power technology. The most important innovation toward reducing the cost of electricity is related to the unique solar concentration section that works well with our patent pending solar tracker. We have two patent pending versions of concentrated solar technology. One is related to additional output for photovoltaic cells and the other is related to concentration of heat to operate a new and improved patent pending Sterling engine to produce electricity.

The Concentrated Solar Sterling Engine innovation brings the best substantial cost saving improvements toward delivering solar generated electricity. The unique cost competitive solar concentration section using low-cost material generally used by canvas buildings are placed onto of the solar tracker platform works well with our solar tracker. It helps concentrate the solar rays onto the heat piston section of the Sterling Engine. The low-cost canvas material is already approved by structural engineers for buildings with the canvas like material having an expected life of 30 years,

In addition to the low-cost concentrator, the improved Sterling engine reduces the mechanical issues related to pistons and its applications. In the heat displacer and piston, a rectangular extension with the four walls comprises rollers to avoid the need for precision and avoiding friction when the parts are moving. The cost reduction related to robust simplicity also reduces long term maintenance issues related to traditional piston technology.

Traditional Sterling engine pistons have a high service cost related to the harsh conditions the piston rings must endure. There is high temperature and high sliding velocities which can cause excessive wear and tear. As a result, short replacement intervals of piston rings and sometimes cylinders may be needed to maintain the high efficiency. The innovation is a low-cost method to increase the replacement interval and reduce the service cost. The rectangular extension supports the piston during its mechanical process involving high temperatures, high sliding velocities and the non-lubricated operation related to the pistons.

The addition to the reinforcement rectangular extension method also reduces unwanted spikes in temperature and friction which causes an acceleration of piston related wear and tear.

The several new technologies are important additions and applications of its patent pending solar tracker. A video on the home page of www.massmegawatts.com summarizes the patent pending solar tracker.

The company's Solar Tracking System (STS) is a new patent pending product that significantly reduces the payback period for solar power investments. It is designed to automatically adjust the position of solar panels to directly face the sun as it travels from East to West throughout the day. Unlike other solar tracking technologies, the Mass Megawatts Solar Tracker utilizes a low-cost framework that adds stability to the overall system, while improving energy production levels.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that could be affected by risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated herein are: the failure of Mass Megawatts Wind Power (MMMW), also known as Mass Megawatts Windpower, to achieve or maintain necessary zoning approvals with respect to the location of its power developments; the ability to remain competitive; to finance the marketing and sales of its electricity; general economic conditions; and other risk factors detailed in periodic reports filed by Mass Megawatts Wind Power (MMMW).

