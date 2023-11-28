ProntoForms completes name change to TrueContext Corporation

OTTAWA, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM) (the "Company"), the global leader in field intelligence, announced today that it has filed Articles of Amendment to change its name to TrueContext Corporation effective November 28, 2023. Commencing on this date, the Ottawa-based SaaS company will be conducting business under the new name. The Company expects to change its ticker symbol to TCXT on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") effective December 5, 2023 subject to the approval of the TSX-V. Earlier this month, its wholly-owned subsidiary, ProntoForms Inc., completed its legal name change to TrueContext Inc. The Company also launched its new website at truecontext.com.



This announcement comes on the back of a larger rebrand initiative, launched to align the corporate identity with continuing product development in response to the evolving needs of the global field service landscape. Over the last decade, the Company made significant leaps in product capability and functionality and has since grown to encompass a much larger scope than mobile forms. While staying true to its brand promise of rich user experience for connected field teams, the product has flourished into more technologically advanced enterprise applications, such as deep analytics and AI integrations.

"TrueContext - our founding name - is the next logical step for our corporate brand, reflecting the essence of what we do for field service environments across the globe. We no longer just digitize paper processes; we automate workflows for field service professionals. We provide a single source of truth to technicians in the field, allowing them to leverage adaptive workflows for accuracy, productivity, and precision. Our product also enables enterprises to harness the power of data - so they can know more, do more, and be more with field intelligence," Founder and co-CEO Alvaro Pombo commented.

"The TrueContext brand better represents the product's sophistication and position in the market. The new identity is a statement of what the Company has grown to be and its mission to maintain its place as an industry leader through constant product innovation," Philip Deck, co-CEO, added.

About the Company

The Company is the global leader in field intelligence. The product's field workflows and data collection capabilities enable enterprise field teams to optimize decision-making, decrease organizational risk, maximize the uptime of valuable assets, and deliver exceptional service experiences. Over 100,000 subscribers use the Company's product across multiple use cases, including asset inspection, compliance, installation, repair, maintenance, and environmental, health & safety with quantifiable business impacts.

The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and currently trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms and TrueContext are registered trademarks of TrueContext Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

