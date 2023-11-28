Seasoned consulting executive brings significant expertise in financial, operational, risk and compliance functions

Hazeltree, the leading provider of treasury and liquidity management solutions for the alternative asset management industry, today announced the appointment of Scott Metro as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Scott brings more than 25 years of experience in assisting clients in complying with current regulations and implementing secure processes and systems while leveraging emerging technology.

As CISO, Scott will focus on developing and leading Hazeltree's information security program and securing additional, comprehensive industry-endorsed certifications for its platform. More specifically, he will be tasked with protecting the organization's assets, applications, systems, and technology, while enabling and advancing business outcomes.

Scott joins Hazeltree having recently retired from PwC, where he most recently was a partner in the Cyber, Risk and Regulatory practice, and led the firm's global Financial Services Risk and Compliance Transformation Campaign. During his 26 years at PwC, Scott's work spanned both PwC's external audit practice as well as its risk and regulatory consulting practice. While at PwC, he led the Financial Services Trust and Transparency Solutions practice for the U.S. This group was responsible for performing independent controls attestations (such as SOC 1 and SOC 2) for some of the largest financial institutions in the U.S., many with significant overseas operations. Scott also directly assisted large financial services clients in developing their second line of defense compliance programs. Previously, Scott held technology or compliance roles at Quantra Corporation (acquired by SS&C), Toyo Trust Banking (acquired by MUFG), and Chase Manhattan Bank. Scott holds a B.A. in Economics from Pennsylvania State University and is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Information Systems Auditor.

"We're thrilled to welcome Scott in this extremely important role at Hazeltree," said Stephanie Miller, CEO of Hazeltree. "With increased regulation around cybersecurity and cyber-attacks on the rise, having an expert like Scott in this space will bolster our first line of defense, in addition to becoming a critical piece of our company's long-term success."

Scott will report to Hazeltree Chief Technology Officer Richard Winter and will be based in New York.

"The breadth of Scott's experience in the financial services industry and his knowledge of the risk and regulatory landscape position him well to lead Hazeltree's cyber governance, risk, and compliance framework," said Winter.

"Cybersecurity is only becoming more important today, especially in the asset management space, and alternatives are no exception," said Scott Metro, Chief Information Security Officer of Hazeltree. "Hazeltree provides alternative asset managers with a robust, purpose-built platform for liquidity management, and the security and continuity of these systems are nothing short of critical. I'm excited to join and lead Hazeltree's cyber strategy."

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leader in active treasury and intelligent operations technology, purpose-built for the alternative asset management ecosystem. Hazeltree's modular platform aggregates internal and external data, providing a comprehensive view of operations and counterparty relationships while proactively highlighting opportunities to extract more value from every transaction. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong.

