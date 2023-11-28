Recognition validates the company's strong consulting, professional services, and managed services expertise

Aptum, a global cloud solutions provider specializing in technology consulting and managed services, today announced it has been awarded Advanced Tier Services Partner Status by Amazon Web Services (AWS), recognizing the company's technical expertise and success as an AWS partner.

This status is awarded exclusively to organizations that have skilled, proven teams of certified technical professionals, demonstrated expertise in AWS, and continuously provide exceptional customer experiences. This status underscores Aptum's commitment to the future as it continues to grow its partnership with AWS, and furthers its credentials as a leading global cloud solutions provider.

"We are proud to continue expanding our partnership with AWS. In addition to the new partner certification, Aptum's acquisition of CloudOps provided us with additional AWS expertise to better serve DevOps and e-commerce business operations. The expanded certification is a testament to our AWS capabilities, and our commitment to maintaining leadership in cloud innovation," said Ian Rae, CEO and President, Aptum. "We continue to see acceleration to the cloud as well as development teams looking to improve the speed, quality, and cost of their applications. We're dedicated to providing the support and advice tech leaders need today across cloud, network, and infrastructure technologies as they look to mitigate risks, build new services, or grow into new markets."

As an Advanced Tier Services Partner, Aptum now has increased access to AWS go-to-market programs, support, and more all contributing to an elevated customer experience.

"This achievement validates Aptum's comprehensive hybrid multi-cloud expertise," said David Wigglesworth, Chief Revenue Officer, Aptum. "We look forward to continuing to support our customers at every stage of their AWS cloud journey, from initial consultation and assessment to understanding their unique business challenges, to architecture and design of a best-fit AWS environment, to fully managing the data and application migration process."

For more information about Aptum's Managed AWS Cloud, visit: https://aptum.com/services/cloud/managed-aws/

About Aptum

Aptum is a global cloud solutions provider specializing in technology consulting and managed services. With over 20 years of deep technical knowledge and comprehensive hybrid multi-cloud expertise, Aptum advises organizations on infrastructure modernization, business transformation, application migrations, and cloud-native development. Its cloud platform-agnostic approach and certified expertise provide customers with a unique opportunity to control and optimize workloads across hyperscale, regional, private, and edge cloud platforms. Aptum serves customers in North America, Latin America, UK, and Europe, and is a portfolio company of DigitalBridge, a global investment firm dedicated to strategic opportunities in digital infrastructure. For more information, visit www.aptum.com.

