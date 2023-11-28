Hololight announces new funding to accelerate its vision to stream any XR application on Hololight Hub, the industry's first XR streaming platform

Hololight, the leading specialist in AR and VR solutions for the enterprise market, today announced it has secured a further $12 million in funding to accelerate the development of its XR streaming platform, Hololight Hub. As the only proven enterprise streaming platform on the market for immersive applications including virtual and augmented reality (XR), Hololight has set the benchmark in XR streaming, having pioneered the technology since 2015.

The funding has been led by European growth equity investor Flatz Hoffmann, with other key contributors including existing investors EnBW New Ventures, Bayern Kapital, and Future Energy Ventures. Following on from the company's Series A investment in December 2021, the new $12m investment brings the company's total investment funding to $27m.

The Need for Streaming in the Era of Spatial Computing and Industrial XR

XR streaming solves major challenges surrounding industrial applications and addresses the unique computing, data and security challenges of these environments. By streaming entire AR or VR applications across local servers and the cloud, Hololight Hub revolutionizes the XR experience by amplifying quality, access, and security of immersive content while simplifying management and deployment.

Building on 800% Customer Growth to Over 150 Customers in Three Years

Hololight currently serves more than 150 customers, including major accounts such as BMW, Nokia, and Engie, as well as a number of leading global aerospace and defense clients. Hololight is also a trusted partner to key industry players such as Amazon Web Services, Qualcomm, Nvidia, and Verizon.

According to Hololight CEO Florian Haspinger, the investment will also see further global expansion, helping to fast-track further US growth after the opening of the company's new US office in 2022, in Durham's Triangle technology hub:

"It is our vision to stream any XR app on Hololight Hub to help enterprises break down the barriers to capitalizing on immersive technologies. The addition of Flatz Hoffmann as a visionary investor to the board underscores the expansion of our trajectory, and the steadfast support of our existing investors demonstrates their confidence in the progress they've seen at Hololight and the future of enterprise XR."

About Hololight

