Gilead Sciences: Gilead's Ambition: To Help End the HIV Epidemic

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / "At Gilead, we have a bold ambition: We'd like to help end the HIV epidemic for everyone, everywhere and we know you cannot do that alone," shared Janet Dorling, Senior Vice President, Intercontinental Region and Global Patient Solutions.

Through our community partnerships in low- and middle-income countries, we are working together to expand access and reduce barriers to care while embracing innovation.

The panel discussion at the recent World Health Summit also featured leaders from The Global Network of People Living with HIV (GNP+), UNAIDS and PEPFAR.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

