AEQUITA acquires three businesses from Salzgitter Maschinenbau AG Munich, Germany - November 28, 2023 - AEQUITA SE & Co. KGaA, a global industrial group headquartered in Munich, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire three businesses from Salzgitter Maschinenbau AG (SMAG). All three businesses are positioned as technology leaders with a strong brand in their respective field, ranging from the manufacturing of bulk handling grabs serving the global trade industry, mobile drilling and mining solutions for demanding surface and underground applications to the supply of mobile antenna masts for data transfer and communication within the defense sector. Headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany, the three entities generate c. EUR 130m in turnover with around 850 employees. Christoph Himmel, Managing Partner at AEQUITA, expressed excitement about the strategic vision behind this acquisition, emphasizing diversification and expansion within specialized industrial segments. "These businesses offer robust foundations for thriving under the AEQUITA banner, aligning seamlessly with our existing portfolio and being perfectly set up for targeted operational improvements by our team," Himmel stated. Dr. Frank Reinhardt, CEO of SMAG, recognized AEQUITA for their dedication and reliable execution throughout the transaction. "We are truly impressed by the exceptional professionalism demonstrated by AEQUITA," Reinhardt said. "Their team provided an optimal solution for SMAG, showcasing a deep understanding of our needs and industry complexities. We are confident that our businesses are in capable hands." AEQUITA remains dedicated to fostering growth, innovation, and long-term sustainability within its newly acquired entities. As part of this acquisition, AEQUITA reaffirms its commitment to maintaining operational continuity, supporting existing partnerships, and nurturing a culture of operational excellence within these businesses.

About the businesses: PEINER SMAG Lifting Technologies GmbH is a leading manufacturer of mechanical, motorized, hydraulic, and electro-hydraulic grab arms, catering to heavy lifting requirements across various industries and production sites in Germany, China, and India. NORDMEYER SMAG Mining & Drilling Technologies GmbH is a specialty provider in mobile drilling rigs for surface operations, versatile mining machinery for surface and underground applications, and customized special vehicles engineered for demanding terrains. SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts GmbH is a recognized provider of mobile antenna masts designed for critical operations, including disaster relief missions, military deployments, and radio/TV broadcast transmissions. About AEQUITA AEQUITA is a Munich-based industrial group investing in special situations, including corporate carve-outs, successions, and transformational situations across Europe. Its current portfolio, with 11,000 employees, generates more than EUR 2.5 billion in revenues. With a strong capital base, entrepreneurial expertise, and a partnership approach, AEQUITA focuses on the acquisition and long-term value enhancement of companies that can benefit from its operational engagement. Find out more: www.aequita.com . For further information please contact: Simon Schulz

