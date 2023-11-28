Georgia-Pacific Recognized by Local Organization for Leadership and Community Impact

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Georgia-Pacific and Curley Dossman, president of Community Programs, Georgia-Pacific, and vice president, Koch Company Charitable Fund, were honored by the Islamic Speakers Bureau of Atlanta (ISB) during its annual ISB Celebrating Diversity & Inclusion Gala. Georgia-Pacific was recognized for its initiatives facilitating diversity and inclusion, served as an Ambassador Sponsor for the gala, and donated $25,000 to the organization. Dossman was honored with the ISB Distinguished Leadership Award for his work throughout the community, along with his long relationship with ISB and role on the Advisory Council.

The ISB gala is an inspiring evening celebrating leaders and corporations who work to make the community better through diversity and inclusion. More than 500 leaders from Atlanta's business, nonprofit, civil rights, education, and faith sectors attended the event to celebrate the Muslim community's contributions. ISB facilitates opportunities for people to learn about Islam and Muslims in an objective and educational manner through dialogue and outreach programs.

Georgia-Pacific President and CEO Christian Fischer accepted the corporate award on behalf of the company. During the acceptance speech, Fischer thanked ISB Atlanta's founder and executive director, and former Georgia-Pacific employee Soumaya Khalifa. Learn more about Georgia-Pacific's support for ISB and diversity and inclusion by clicking on the video below.

Georgia-Pacific was recognized for its initiatives facilitating diversity and inclusion, served as an Ambassador Sponsor for the gala, and donated $25,000 to the organization.

Dossman was honored by ISB Atlanta with the ISB Distinguished Leadership Award. He has served on the ISB Atlanta Advisory Council since 2016. Dossman expressed thanks not only for the recognition, but the opportunity to give back to the community by serving on one of the most diverse groups in the city and leading impactful initiatives and discussions that invite differing opinions and points of view and highlight Atlanta's diversity. Click on the video below to learn more about his contributions to ISB and the Atlanta community.

Curley Dossman was honored by ISB Atlanta with the ISB Distinguished Leadership Award. He has served on the ISB Atlanta Advisory Council since 2016.

Georgia-Pacific is committed to supporting education and investing and supporting programs that enrich the community. Learn more about our initiatives here.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Georgia-Pacific on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Georgia-Pacific

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/georgia-pacific

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/810738/georgia-pacific-recognized-by-local-organization-for-leadership-and-community-impact