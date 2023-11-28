Delterra, the Global Methane Hub and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition Partner To Reduce Methane Emissions in the Global South

Delterra supports organic waste management projects with two of the world's leading forces against waste-related greenhouse gas emissions

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Ahead of COP28, the UNEP-convened Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC), The Global Methane Hub (GMH) and Delterra are proud to announce their partnership to reduce methane emissions in the Global South. Methane is a prominent topic on the COP28 agenda, and the three organizations are well positioned to support this promising opportunity to tackle global warming.

While most climate conversations focus on carbon dioxide, methane has an even more potent warming effect in the short term - up to about 80 times more potent in its first 20 years in the atmosphere. At least a quarter of current global warming is driven by anthropogenic methane, and 20% of that methane comes from wastewater and landfills, where organic waste produces methane as it decomposes in a low-oxygen environment. This means that methane reduction is arguably the most effective strategy for slowing global warming in the near term, and diverting organic waste from landfills is one of the easiest ways to do so.

In Global North countries, many municipalities divert food scraps, yard trimmings and other organics from landfill into a separate waste stream that can be processed into compost, biogas or other products. In the Global South, however, billions of people lack access to regular trash collection, to say nothing of organized waste management systems that separate and treat organics. Delterra, CCAC and GMH have partnered to build capacity in the region and help meet global methane reduction goals.

Through the new partnership, the three organizations will combine efforts on organic waste projects in Argentina, Indonesia and Brazil, three markets where Delterra already has strong connections with numerous stakeholders in local waste management systems. In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the joint projects will create new offtake markets for organic material, improve ecosystem health and quality of life, and provide an entry point to the circular economy.

Dr. Shannon Bouton, President & CEO at Delterra remarked, "We are thrilled to be partnering with CCAC and GMH to tackle methane emissions in Asia and Latin American and shine light on this important opportunity to mitigate climate impacts. Delterra's systems approach to integrated recycling and waste management has already driven significant material recovery in a number of municipalities in the Global South. We are excited to expand our impact with this new work with a particular focus on achieving organics separation in residences and businesses, increasing organics processing, engaging municipalities and up-skilling workers."

Ms. Martina Otto, Head of UNEP-convened Climate and Clean Air Coalition, stated "The global waste crisis is now firmly on the climate agenda. There is growing recognition that, left unaddressed, short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs) from waste will accelerate global warming and significantly contribute to deteriorating air quality in cities. It is essential that we invest in alternatives and demonstrate the viability of circular economies - from household behavioural change to the development of markets through the valorisation of waste. This multi-year project, in partnership with Delterra and the GMH, will offer valuable insights into the creation of circular and inclusive waste systems by providing lessons for those countries seeking alternatives to their current waste predicaments."

"We are proud to partner with Delterra and CCAC to reduce methane emissions from the waste sector in the Global South," said Carolina Urmeneta, Waste Program Director at The Global Methane Hub. "The Global South is disproportionately impacted by climate change, and it is vital that climate efforts address the barriers and unique challenges the region faces in a way that benefits and supports local economies and communities. Through this partnership, we will accelerate capacity in waste management in countries like Argentina and Indonesia, advance better practices for data collection, and provide support to local governments for circular economy efforts and methane emissions reduction."

Technology and Innovation is one of the cross-cutting themes of COP28, and the vanguard of climate technology will soon be on display in Dubai's Expo City. Delterra, CCAC and GMH are setting out to prove that a surprisingly low-tech solution - organic waste diversion - can also be a powerful tool against global warming.

About Delterra

Delterra is a global environmental NGO on a mission to solve the world's most complex systemic environmental challenges-on the ground, at scale, and with urgency. Founded by McKinsey & Company, Delterra uses a systems-change approach to redesign entire ecosystems by developing innovative, scalable solutions for the good of people and the planet. Learn more at: https://delterra.org and connect with us on LinkedIn & Instagram.

About CCAC

The UNEP-Convened Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) is a voluntary partnership of over 160 governments, intergovernmental organizations, and non-governmental organizations. It is the only international body working to reduce powerful but short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs) - methane, black carbon, hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and tropospheric ozone - that drive both climate change and air pollution.

About GMH

The Global Methane Hub organizes the field of philanthropists, experts, nonprofits, and government organizations to ensure we unite around a strategy to maximize methane reductions. We have raised over $200 million in pooled funds from more than 20 of the largest climate philanthropies to accelerate methane mitigation across the globe. Visit our website to learn more about organizations that supported the commitment.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Delterra on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Delterra

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/delterra

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Delterra

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/810743/delterra-the-global-methane-hub-and-the-climate-and-clean-air-coalition-partner-to-reduce-methane-emissions-in-the-global-south