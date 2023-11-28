New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2023) - Animoca Brands Japan, the strategic subsidiary in Japan of Animoca Brands, and Quidd, the digital collectibles and NFT marketplace and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, announced today a partnership to develop and launch a customized service aimed at introducing beloved Japanese intellectual properties (IPs) to the Western market.

Delivering anime and manga digital collectibles

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8700/188837_3b97fd00349eb8ae_001full.jpg

By combining Animoca Brands Japan's deep understanding of Japanese IP relationships with Quidd's innovative collectible marketplace technology, this collaboration will offer anime and manga fans the opportunity to collect and own unique digital collectibles, including NFTs, of their favorite brands and characters across a wide range of form factors, including digital art, digital decorative pieces, and digital memorabilia.

"Global demand for anime and manga content is skyrocketing," said Michael Bramlage, CEO of Quidd. "We are thrilled to partner with Animoca Brands Japan, a leading global Web3 company and licensee of prominent Japanese IPs, to help anime and manga fans collect anytime they want, anywhere they reside in the world. This partnership will demonstrate the unique capabilities of digital collectibles as a fast, fun, and entirely borderless way to collect."

Animoca Brands Japan will introduce globally popular anime and manga collectible content through a service built on top of Quidd's technology, making it fully compatible with Quidd's eight million registered collectors based primarily in North America and Europe.

Based on the individual collection, items in the marketplace will either be sold off-chain as digital collectibles or on-chain as NFTs, empowering collectors to start building their collections without the need for a crypto wallet, cryptocurrency, or even a credit card. Additionally, certain off-chain digital collectibles will come with the ability for users to convert their collectible into an NFT.

"We are excited to strike this technical and commercial partnership with Quidd," said Daisuke Iwase, CEO of Animoca Brands Japan. "Given Quidd's proven track record with digital collectibles, robust proprietary technology, and compliance with widely-adopted regulations, it was an easy decision to build our business on top of the Quidd platform."

About Animoca Brands Japan

Animoca Brands Japan (Animoca Brands KK) is a Japanese strategic subsidiary of global Web3 company Animoca Brands. It was established in 2021 to support the adoption of Web3 among Japanese intellectual property (IP) and content holders. Animoca Brands Japan enables famous IP holders in Japan to participate in the Web3 ecosystem while leveraging the network, reach, and expertise of Animoca Brands in contributing to the establishment of the open metaverse.

About Quidd Inc

Quidd, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is the original digital collectibles and NFT marketplace. For over seven years, Quidd has facilitated the issuance, sale, and exchange of limited-edition, officially licensed digital collectibles, featuring more than 325 of the world's most popular brands, including Disney, Game of Thrones, Rick and Morty, the NBA, Manchester City, and many others. Quidd supports off-chain and on-chain digital collecting - to multiple blockchains - making it an ideal front door for mainstream fans to start building their first NFT collection. For more information, visit https://market.onquidd.com or download the apps here.

