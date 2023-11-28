Ramp

NEWS RELEASE BY RAMP London, United Kingdom | November 28, 2023 08:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Ramp Network , the financial technology company building payment rails connecting crypto to the global financial system, is integrating with the Solana blockchain-based Web3 payments platform Helio . The integration will make it simpler for e-commerce merchants, internet entrepreneurs, and content creators to accept payments through fiat, as well as USDC stablecoins and other cryptocurrency tokens. While Ramp has offered fiat on- and off-ramps to $SOL tokens since 2021, the integration with Helio is its first integration with one of Solana's top ecosystem projects. By partnering with Helio, Ramp is making it possible for the platform's loyal users to purchase tokens including $ETH, $SOL, $MATIC, $USDC, $USDT and any Ethereum ERC-20 or Solana-based SPL native token with fiat currencies directly within its payments app at extremely competitive rates. "We are excited that Helio will join us on our journey to bridge the gap between traditional financial systems and the evolving world of web3. Helio users can now effortlessly transition from fiat to cryptocurrencies like $ETH, $SOL, $MATIC, $USDC, and more, directly within the Helio payments app. This partnership is about more than just facilitating transactions; it's about making the Web 3 accessible, efficient, and enjoyable for everyone, from e-commerce merchants to content creators", said Jose Jimenez-Mancha, Ramp Chief Commercial Officer "Together, Ramp and Helio are shaping the future of decentralized payments powered by our industry-leading on-ramp offering instant payouts, minimal fees, and a user-friendly experience that welcomes everyone into the world of crypto," Helio launched on the Solana blockchain in the summer of 2022 and has emerged as one of the top 10 dApps of that network, with over $25 million worth of payments processed across more than 75,000 unique digital wallets. Already, Helio has emerged as the favorite payments gateway for thousands of crypto projects and creators, facilitating NFT presales, peer-to-peer deposits, subscription payments, paywalling, e-commerce transactions and more. Jim Walker, Helio Co-Founder and CTO said: "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Ramp. This move goes beyond a simple integration; it signifies a substantial step to onboard mainstream users to the benefits of decentralised payments including instant payouts & low fees, and reaching our goal of making crypto payments accessible and enjoyable for everyone." "By incorporating the Ramp widget in our platform, any user, regardless of their crypto experience, can now seamlessly create and fund their Helio Wallet with digital currency to instantly purchase from 1000s of merchants that sell with Helio. As the first major project in the Solana ecosystem to partner with Ramp, we are excited to continue developing innovative solutions that will revolutionise the future of digital payments", he concluded. With Helio's integration with Ramp, Web3 businesses and creators can now also offer support for onboarding new customers, with a simple, easy-to-use process for transforming their fiat into crypto. It gives them an avenue to grow their audiences beyond just crypto-native audiences, increasing accessibility to anyone who's interested in their work or services. Due to Ramp's simple onboarding and verification process that only needs to be completed once, the integration will ensure fiat transactions are processed almost instantaneously, giving customers immediate access to their crypto funds so they can spend them with the dApps they wish to interact with. About Ramp Ramp is a financial technology company building solutions that connect the crypto economy with today's global financial infrastructure. Through its core on- and off-ramp products, Ramp provides businesses and individuals across 150+ countries with a streamlined and smooth experience when converting between cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. Ramp is fully integrated with the world's major payment methods, including debit and credit cards, bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and more. About Helio Helio provides a suite of payment tools for e-commerce merchants, and internet entrepreneurs, making it easy for anyone to accept USDC and other digital currencies. Designed for ease of use, especially those new to crypto payments, Helio is a faster and more cost effective alternative to traditional payment methods. Founded by a team of experienced builders with two successful SaaS exits, Helio is backed by leading VCs including Lightspeed Ventures and Peak Capital. Empowering over 3,000 sellers and 75,000+ active wallets, Helio supports major blockchains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Polygon. Helio streamlines integrations for all types of sellers, including ticketing, digital content and subscriptions, across all websites and apps like Discord, YouTube, TradingView, and Twitch. Partnerships with Solana, Magic Eden, Shopify, and WooCommerce underscore Helio's expanding role in reshaping digital payments. Contact Details MarketAcross PR Leora Schreiber pr@marketacross.com Bottom of Form



