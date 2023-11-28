CubiCasa and OneKey MLS Forge Digital Floor Plan Partnership

CubiCasa's Easy-to-Use Floor Plan Creation Tool Coming to One of the Nation's Largest MLSs

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / CubiCasa , a leading global real estate software company, today announced its partnership with OneKey MLS, a major MLS serving the New York Metropolitan area and ranking among the largest MLS organizations in the United States. The partnership with OneKey MLS underscores CubiCasa's steadfast commitment to making digital floor plans a standard feature in U.S. home listings and OneKey MLS's commitment to providing innovative solutions to its subscribers.

"Our collaboration with CubiCasa is significant as it will help us provide added value by bringing more floor plans to listings in our market," said Richard Haggerty , CEO of OneKey MLS. "Equipping our members with easy-to-use floor plan creation tools will enhance the services they offer to both homebuyers and sellers. It's another step forward in ensuring our agents have access to industry-best resources."

CubiCasa's MLS Partnership Program has now grown to more than 30 participating organizations since launching in December 2022. The program offers MLS members the opportunity to access complimentary floor plans, discounted optional features, and access to a directory of preferred real estate photographers who are utilizing CubiCasa's cutting-edge technology.

"The leadership at OneKey MLS is extremely forward-looking, and is yet another great partner to help in delivering a more digitized real estate market and better overall experience for both buyers and sellers," said Jeff Allen , President of CubiCasa. "Digital floor plans provide a wide range of benefits to consumers, agents, lenders, and the entire real estate industry. We are thrilled that OneKey MLS has provided us with the opportunity to help them elevate the real estate experience in New York."

The CubiCasa app is available for download from the App Store and Google Play Store. For more information about CubiCasa's free floor plan scanning app and its MLS Partnership Program, please visit https://www.cubi.casa/ .

About CubiCasa

Headquartered in Oulu, Finland, CubiCasa is the global market leader in mobile indoor scanning and is known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app on the App Store and Google Play Store. CubiCasa's technology is used in 172 different countries and has helped create over 1 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries and is on a mission to digitize real estate. Learn more at https://www.cubi.casa/ .

About OneKey® MLS

Formed in 2018, OneKey MLS is one of the nation's leading regional Multiple Listing Services and the largest in New York State. OneKey MLS serves more than 47,000 real estate professionals across an expanded geographic footprint that spans the New York Metropolitan area, including Long Island, New York City, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS provides its subscribers with unparalleled access to accurate and reliable listing data, innovative business tools and technology, and outstanding support and training. Learn more at https://www.onekeymlsny.com .

