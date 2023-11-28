Elys Game Technology, Corp.: Elys Game Technology Bets Big On U.S. Market With Third Location

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Elys Game Technology Corp. (OTC PINK:ELYS) ("Elys") is a growing sports betting and iGaming platform globally in regulated B2B and B2C markets. In particular, the online gaming platform has achieved success in the robust Italian market in part by bringing sports betting to small business venues, and it is now aggressively expanding across North America and setting up new trends in the evolving U.S. sports betting landscape.

The small business sportsbook model could provide Elys with the leverage to be a significant challenger to more established players like DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM.

Whenever a new company enters a market, it's important for investors to look at its competitive advantages. These advantages are what will attract customers and help the company win market share away from its competitors. In Elys' case, it has two key advantages.

Advantage 1: Small Business Sportsbooks

Elys Game Technology offers a convenient way for small businesses to offer cost-effective sports gambling to their most loyal customers.

This model has already proved successful at Elys' first U.S. location - Grand Central Sportsbook in Washington D.C. The company reports that the location has been a significant revenue driver for the company, averaging $67,500 per month in Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) for the operator, which is approximately 700% above initial expectations. Its success has also encouraged Elys to open two more locations in D.C.

While major companies like DraftKings and FanDuel are spending hundreds of millions to dominate the national conversion, Elys is winning customer loyalty by going local.

Advantage 2: The "Best Odds" Model

Elys Game Technology has also won favor among bettors due to its unique "best odds" approach. The "best odds" model is an odds-making strategy aimed at attracting and retaining clients by providing the most competitive odds on various sporting events. This approach prioritizes long-term customer loyalty over short-term market share growth. It's another example of how Elys is going against the grain of the industry.

Most major players in the industry have won market share by spending millions on marketing campaigns and offering steep customer promotions. But, while promos might drive short-term signups, they do not always lead to long-term customer loyalty.

If Elys Game Technology's "best odds" model proves to offer a better customer experience, then it could help the company dethrone larger competitors as America's preferred sports betting platform.

Sports Betting In the U.S.

In 2018, the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA). This paved the way for each state to determine its own sports betting laws. Since then, legal sports betting has taken off in the United States.

30 states have already legalized sports betting in some capacity.

Revenue from legalized online sports betting is projected to hit $7.62 billion this year, according to Statista.

this year, according to Statista. By 2027, this market is expected to reach $31.09 billion, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.89% over 2023-2027.

Statista estimates that just under 50 million Americans will participate in sports gambling by 2027, roughly 19% of the adult population.

To understand the popularity of sports betting in the U.S., investors should look no further than the success of the National Football League (NFL). The NFL Championship - the Super Bowl - routinely draws in around 100 million viewers . And, of the 50 most valuable sports franchises in the world, 30 are NFL teams.

Sports betting will likely continue to grow in America, thanks in large part to the popularity of the NFL. As sports betting becomes more mainstream, providers like Elys, with their extensive experience in the industry,appear well positioned to join in the success.

Elys Game Technology U.S. Expansion Plans

Elys Game Technology recently announced plans to expand its footprint in Washington D.C. by adding a third location on H Street. This new location will build on the success of Elys' other two D.C. locations: Grand Central Sportsbook and the Cloakroom Gentlemen's Club Over Under Sportsbook Lounge.

Elys plans to use this D.C. base to expand sequentially into the following states:

New Jersey Louisiana Kentucky Colorado Indiana Illinois Michigan

Once it has established a foothold in local bars/restaurants, Elys will have plenty of room to expand its offering outside of just sports betting. This is because it offers a full suite of omnichannel leisure gaming products and services including online casino and slot games, poker, bingo, lottery, and more interactive gambling games.

For investors who are confident in the continued growth of the NFL and sports betting in America, ELYS could be a promising stock to keep an eye on.

